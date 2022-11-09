Kandace Florence, 28, sent distress messages to her boyfriend in the early hours of October 30, telling him that she did not feel well, that she was extremely tired, that she had vomited and felt the foreign body. “I feel like I’m drugged,” she told him. She had been in a bar in Mexico City with two friends of hers, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, with whom she traveled from the United States to spend the Day of the Dead festivities. Hours later, the three US citizens were found dead in the apartment they rented through Airbnb very close to Santa Fe, a privileged area of ​​the capital. More than a week after his death, the families of the victims have little clarity about the circumstances of his death in Mexico.

The capital prosecutor’s office has informed EL PAÍS that it has opened an investigation folder and that the first inquiries indicate that Kandace, Jordan and Courtez died of poisoning with domestic gas. Victor Day, 30, Kandace’s boyfriend, does not credit the preliminary version. “She told me that she felt drugged before returning to the apartment,” he says in conversation with this newspaper. Airbnb did not respond to questions about what its share of responsibility is in this event. He simply removed the ad for the department where the deaths occurred from his site.

It was around 3:00 AM on Sunday, October 30, when Victor started receiving the strange messages from Kandace.

“I feel extremely tired,” she told him. I don’t feel well. I want to get home.

-What’s happening? Everything’s fine?

“I feel like I’m drugged.” Like I took ecstasy, but I didn’t.

“Where’s Jordan?” Victor asked. Are you at home or are you still out?

-I have just arrived. I am literally suffering and tossing around the apartment. I’m shaking.

Victor and Kandace then made a video call. He could hear for moments that he vomited and retched. “I was visibly in pain,” he remembers. In a city where putting drugs in drinks has been the modus operandi of some bars to commit abuse, especially against women, Victor asked Kandace if he ever neglected his glass. “Mexico is not a country where you can be neglected. It’s very dangerous,” he told her. Kandace assured him that he was not careless at any time. He had seen in his Instagram stories that the three friends were on an outdoor terrace, with tables and plants, in a quiet and rather familiar environment, where they drank wine. They ended the call. Victor hoped that after a little sleep she would be all right. “I tried to call her again, but I couldn’t. I told myself that maybe it was nothing, she would throw up whatever they gave her, she would sleep, in the morning we would talk again and she would tell me her story. Unfortunately, that was the last time I spoke to her, ”he says in a telephone interview from Virginia, USA.

The relatives of the victims do not know to date in which bar they were. “The Mexican authorities have not given the families any answers as to what happened,” laments Victor, “they have only been saying that the investigations continue, but it has been too long. It has been very difficult”. The US Embassy has assured this medium that it is closely following the investigation of local authorities and that it provides consular assistance to the families. Kandace was going to turn 29 on November 10. She was an entrepreneur and had just opened a candle business. Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall, her friends, were teachers in New Orleans. The three traveled to Mexico City on October 28. They planned to return to their country on November 1.

After trying to contact Kandace by text and calls for several hours throughout Sunday, Victor wrote to Jordan. He didn’t reply either. He remembered that Kandace had shared the link of the Airbnb apartment in which they would stay. That was how she was able to contact the hostess to inform her of the situation. She told him that she would ask the building guards to go check the apartment. Within 15 minutes, Victor says, the owner of the apartment called him back and told him that, unfortunately, the three tenants were found without vital signs. The hostess said that she would call the emergency services.

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the death was due to “possible poisoning by gas inhalation.” “Preliminary reports established that security guards from a residential complex where the events were recorded requested the support of elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat when they perceived an intense smell of gas in an apartment,” he said in the file sent to this newspaper. “In the place, the preventive agents located the bodies of a woman and two men of American nationality, for which the presence of an ambulance was requested, whose paramedics diagnosed that they no longer had vital signs. According to the expert studies carried out, the three people referred to died of carbon monoxide poisoning, ”he added.

The report of the Prosecutor’s Office reveals that the apartment rented through Airbnb is located in the La Rosita neighborhood of the Cuajimalpa mayor’s office, a few streets from Lomas de Santa Fe. Victor says that the rental announcement indicated that the apartment had carbon monoxide sensors carbon. “If the gas was the cause, how come the sensors didn’t alert them? How is it possible that the security guards who found them didn’t get intoxicated too? And how could Kandace tell me that she felt high long before she came home?” he questions.

Relatives expect the bodies of Kandace, Jordan and Courtez to be repatriated to the US this week.

