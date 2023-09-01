Giulia Tramontano’s message to a friend of hers: she said she felt bad, as if she was on drugs

Thanks to the report presented by the coroner on the death of Julia Tramontano, more details have emerged about the plan that the boyfriend had in mind for months now. Impagnetiello had been administering rat poison since December of the previous year.

The 29-year-old pregnant in the seventh month, lost her life last evening May 27th, in his home in Senago. Her partner and father of the child she was carrying considered them a “obstacle“.

For this reason, the investigations revealed that he had already been administering her since December poison. To be precise a the Bromadiolonea toxic substance, leading to serious consequences when taken in large doses.

Impgnatiello already from that period was doing research on the web, to understand chow to do and how much to give to the girl. On the internet he wrote: “How much poison it takes to end a person’s life!”

One of those evenings it was Giulia who wrote a message to a friend of hers. In the text she wrote: “I feel like shit. I have too much heartburn. I feel drugged!”

He had just had a hot drink. But she would never have imagined the floor who had her boyfriend in mind. Impgnatiello just that evening on the web had discovered that the poison dissolved in a hot drink would never have made thedesired effect.

How Giulia Tramontano died

Giulia lost her life on the evening of 27 May. She had one that day encounter with the girl that the boyfriend attended in parallel and together they had brought the whole thing down castle of lies.

Once back, Impagnetiello took a knife from the kitchen and ended his life. He has it hit in the backwithout her realizing it.

From the coroner’s report on the autopsy, it emerged that in addition to the poison in the Giulia’s body and in that fetus, he also discovered that the 29-year-old didn’t die right away. Unfortunately she lost her life when her boyfriend hit her with thelast blow. All these elements could lead to man recognizing the aggravating circumstances premeditation and cruelty.