The prisoners, all from Gaza and some seriously injured, remain blindfolded in a supine position at all times, with their hands and feet tied to the bed, naked and covered only by a diaper, where they have to relieve themselves, and a blanket. An hour and a half of visiting is enough for a doctor to conclude that the Israeli army’s Sde Teiman detention, interrogation and torture centre and its field hospital must cease to exist.

EL PAÍS has interviewed the Israeli surgeon who describes this scene, a man who, in the shadow of the Hippocratic Oath (a professional code that defends the well-being of the patient above all else), feels “complicit” and “guilty” of the violations committed there by the Israeli authorities. But he is aware that someone should attend to these detainees in danger of death.

Amid the controversy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Supreme Court on Monday to maintain the Israeli center for temporary detention before the transfer of prisoners to other prisons. The Prosecutor’s Office reported, however, that the Minister of National Security and head of the prisons, the ultra-nationalist Itamar Ben Gvir, is hindering this process of relocating prisoners – there are 166 at the moment – reports the newspaper Haaretz. Ben Gvir proposed a few days ago to execute Palestinian prisoners with “a shot to the head,” according to a video that went viral.

The paramedic, who asked during the telephone interview that details that could lead to his identification not be published, was authorized to treat one of the inmates, but ended up being asked to help treat two others. All three were in serious condition after having received large-caliber bullet wounds to the abdomen and one of them also to the chest. He insists, surprised: “They were not shots from a handgun.” The military personnel in charge do not have the capacity to take care of this type of patient, he emphasizes.

The doctor, who is not the only one to have access to these facilities, located in the Negev desert (in the south of the country, some thirty kilometres from the border with Gaza), describes the field hospital as a large white tent containing between 15 and 20 beds. Although it was the middle of winter when he visited it, it was open to the outside. Next to it, several metal containers of the type used for maritime transport are used to store medical equipment, all “temporary” facilities.

He admits that during his visit he was unable to see first-hand, despite repeated complaints in recent months, signs or evidence of torture such as electric shocks or beatings on the bodies of prisoners. But he clarifies that “being tied to a bed, unable to move, unable to see, unable to speak, unable to understand what is happening and in a diaper… very cold. And this goes on for days and days, for weeks. I think that is already a form of torture.”

Amid continuing reports of abuse and deaths at the military prison, pressure is mounting from the Supreme Court and humanitarian organisations for the authorities to close it. The army is investigating 48 deaths of Gazans, 36 of which have taken place at Sde Teiman, according to the Israeli daily. HaaretzIn early June, the State informed the court that all detainees were to be transferred to other facilities or returned to the Gaza Strip.

Asked by EL PAÍS whether Sde Teiman, a military base of the same name near the city of Beer Sheva in southern Israel, is still in operation and with how many prisoners, a military spokesman simply replied that 4,700 detainees have passed through it during the war. “We cannot comment further,” the brief response concluded.

Regarding the 36 deaths and possible outcomes of the investigations, they say that of the “approximately 70 investigations” that have been opened, “some concern the deaths of Palestinians, including the deaths of detainees during their transfer to military detention centres or in the facilities themselves, as well as other deaths that occurred during operations in the Gaza Strip.” “Most of the investigations are still ongoing,” they stress.

The testimony of the doctor interviewed agrees with that of another who wrote a letter to the authorities in March that he published Haaretz“Just this week, two prisoners had their legs amputated due to injuries from restraints, which is unfortunately a routine occurrence,” he said in the letter.

Ethical doubts

During the conversation with EL PAÍS, the doctor repeatedly raises ethical and deontological doubts about his visit. “Doctors should never treat patients with their eyes covered,” he laments, even though he ended up doing so. What is happening at Sde Teiman “goes against any medical code and against (what is stipulated by) the World Health Organization,” he adds.

The latest controversy surrounding these facilities has been the order to release the director of the largest hospital in Gaza, Mohamed Abu Salmiya, who was returned to the Strip along with around 50 prisoners on Monday and whose release has caused a clash within the government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an investigation into the release of the director of the Al Shifa hospital. “This man, under whose responsibility our hostages were held and killed, must be in prison,” the Israeli leader said in a statement.

Netanyahu is referring to security camera footage released by Israeli authorities showing some of the people captured by Hamas in the October 7 attack on Israel in which Palestinian radicals killed some 1,200 people in the hospital complex. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry, the secret services and the prison service are avoiding responsibility for Salmiya’s return to Palestinian territory.

The Sde Teiman centre, dedicated exclusively to investigating detainees in Gaza, was opened at the start of the war last October. Faced with the “violations of human rights”, the surgeon believes that “the only possible solution is to close the field hospital completely and treat these patients in real hospitals”. The Israeli NGO Physicians for Human Rights is of the same opinion, pointing out that the presence of medical personnel in these facilities is prohibited, according to a report on the abuses presented in April. It claims that the Sde Teiman hospital had to be opened after various centres in Israel refused to treat Gazan prisoners because they considered them “terrorists”.

“Medical staff working at this facility face a significant risk of committing serious violations of medical ethics,” the document warns. It stresses that the care provided to detainees in the Strip is “far below” acceptable and falls short of “established protocols and ethical standards in many cases.” Physicians for Human Rights also denounces political interference in the decision-making process in the health sector.

The Israeli authorities, the NGO estimates, have detained thousands of men, women, children and elderly people in Gaza since the fighting began in October and have kept them – and continue to keep them – isolated. They have often been classified as “illegal combatants”, which prevents them from being considered prisoners of war and prevents them from receiving visits from lawyers for long periods, the report adds.

Faced with this reality, there is one last question for the surgeon. How does he feel after having treated patients in such conditions? “As an Israeli doctor who treats Gazans in these kinds of conditions, I am complicit. In the end, it doesn’t matter why I did it, but from the moment I did it, I was part of it. Of course I feel guilty.”

