A tragic death it happened last night ad Ankaran. Samuel Di Clemente, a boy of 14 years, is dead after accusing a severe illness while he was talking to his brother. The attempts of the 118 intervened on the spot were useless. The news has thrown a whole community into despair.

A dramatic episode, which obviously has shaken thousands of people, mainly due to the sudden death. There was nothing he did presage the arrival of this tragedy.

According to the first information released by local media, the episode took place in the night between Thursday and Friday, at 3 of the morning. Precisely in the family home in Ancarano, a small town in the province of Teramo.

The boy was in his room and was talking to the brother. It was an evening like any other for them. When at a certain point Samuel said: “I feel bad!”

In a matter of moments his situation is worsened drastically and in the end it is collapsed to the ground. The brother frightened of what was happening, he asked immediately Help to the mother and aunt.

In fact, the sanitary workers of the 118. Doctors tried to revive him, but despite their desperate attempts, his heart never started beating again. In fact, they could not help but ascertain his death. The 14-year-old died of a cardiac arrest.

The message of the principal for the death of Samuele Di Clemente

In the house where the boy lived with his mother, aunt and brother, the police. The magistrate on duty, Francesca Zani, ordered the transfer of the body to the hospital morgue Mazzini. Only in the next few hours will it be decided whether or not to proceed with the autopsy.

Samuele in recent days had made the eighth grade exams. In fact, the principal of his school Enrico Mattei, Maria Vitali on the incident stated: