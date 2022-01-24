Tijuana, Baja California.- It was at the morning conference in March 2019 at the National Palace, when Lourdes Maldonado introduced herself as a reporter to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to question him about the customs situation and ask him for help, since they had a job demand and he feared for his life.

“I come to ask you for support, help and labor justice because I even fear for my life,” he declared. “I come to ask him for that support and that justice and I do it because he is a strong character in politics who does not intend to pay me much less.”

“I do it because it is about your licensed senator, your super coordinator of delegations and your candidate, your next candidate for governor of Baja California, Mr. Jaime Bonilla, that’s why I’m here, asking for your support.”

After listening to him, President López Obrador asked spokesman Jesús Ramírez to take up the case and argued that action should be taken “within the framework of the law.”

However, this Sunday, January 23,reporter Lourdes Maldonado was shot to death in the city of Tijuana, Lower California.

According to early reports, the journalist was shot in the temple while he was inside his car, which was parked outside his house, located in the Santa Fe subdivision of the aforementioned city. The officers guarding her touched base and left the scene, which provided an opportunity for the aggressors.

labor litigation

Lourdes Maldonado maintained a labor demand for nine years with a company for unjustified dismissal and lost payroll debt.

As a result of the complaint, the company was notified last Wednesday, January 19 of this year, of a commercial embargo in favor of the journalist, who was invested as intervening depositary,

That same day, the lawyer Eduardo Edmar Pérez Castro clarified that with said embargo a payment agreement would be initiated with the company in favor of his client.

Murder of journalists in Mexico

Lourdes Maldonado is the second journalist murdered so far this week in the City of Tijuana and the third nationwide so far this 2022.

The journalist was inside the Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists and was escorted by municipal police officers. However, that did not prevent her from being murdered when she arrived at her house.

Something similar was recorded last Monday, when the fotojournalist Margarito Martínez was murdered outside his house located in the same border city.

Meanwhile he reporter Luis Gamboa was killed during an alleged robbery in the state of Veracruz on January 10.