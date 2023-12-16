Your friends have always joked about your stubbornness. When an idea obsesses you, you cling to the issue, you get excited and you don't let go of the bite. Not very agile in fast-paced and light conversations, you insist on delving deeply and being listened to down to the last tiny nuance. You need to win and convince. I arrived, I saw, I insisted. They say that Churchill—author of the largest glossary of probably fictional quotes—said: “A fanatic is someone who cannot change his mind and does not want to change the subject.” An uncomfortable hypothesis strikes you: the person suffering from this intransigent outburst does not realize it. Maybe not even yourself.

