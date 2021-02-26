Mattia Binotto, head of Ferrari, urges the Scuderia’s comeback after one season, last one, to forget. In the press conference after the short presentation video, the Swiss engineer once again underlined the weighty factor of having the youngest line-up in Maranello’s history since 1968. A change of mind, a job in the medium term, but that should bear fruit and signs of improvement from the next Bahrain GP.

“What do you expect from Sainz and Leclerc this season?”

—The constructors’ championship is important to us and the sum of the two drivers is essential for us at the end of the season. I hope Carlos will be very fast and competitive this year, and I know that Charles will be, just like last year. We will need a good car to do better, but I hope we both do well and we have a better year.

“What do the numbers on the Ferrari SF21 tell you?” How much have you recovered after the last engine reversed?

-In 2020, the main problem was the speed in the straight and not only because of the lack of power, but also because of the ‘drag’. We have worked on both aspects and based on the simulations and the power banks, I think we have recovered a lot of speed on the straights, I hope it is a solved problem. We hope to be competitive, although we won’t know until we get to Bahrain. It is a more efficient car compared to the one we had last year, from an aerodynamic point of view and also from the engine.

“How long do you think it will take Sainz to adapt to Ferrari?”

“Three days of preseason is a very short time.” We will alternate the pilots in those three days so that they have as much time as possible. For Carlos it will be a challenge, that’s why we gave him the Fiorano test, every kilometer will be important for him to integrate and get used to the procedures. Although I can say that it is already well integrated and its feedback to the engineers is good. His speed on the track is good too. It will take more time, we do not expect him to be 100% integrated in the first race, although he will be ready and close. Is not a rookieHe is a professional pilot and will manage the situation well to be prepared.

– Sainz was signed in May 2020, before the competition was resumed. Did your good last season prove you right?

—Before signing him, we did a lot of analysis from his beginnings in F1. We knew he was a very good driver, consistent and strong in racing. Thinking back to the constructors’ championship we knew early that he would be a great partner for Charles. And his last season congratulates us. I am very happy for the choice, and his 2020 season proved once again that he is the right driver for Ferrari.