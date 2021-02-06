There is something in my room that gives me the same feeling as wearing lopsided pants. I don’t know if it’s the painting lying on the floor against the wall, still wrapped in bubble wrap since I moved in four years ago. Or if it’s the silver and porcelain frames with bows that touched me in my grandmother’s delivery of things because they held photos of me, and that I display on a hidden shelf behind the door. Or if it is that other shelf in which papers accumulate they have no place. He says Larissa del Rio, a clinical psychologist specializing in something she has called space psychology –And in whose hands I left myself with an investigative zeal–, that perhaps these corners are the space that I give way to rebellion, a nonsense that I allow myself to be the only hiding place in the house that is not subjected to the strict discipline of order and cleanliness I surely grew up with

Larissa made me sit in front of the four walls of my room for an hour, 15 minutes per wall. After analyzing the hyper-realistic artificial ferns on my bed – obtained in a special sale of Westwing– and the Indonesian solid wood headboard with Kamasutra bas-reliefs that I found in an unsuspected Asian antiques store in the Kinépolis shopping center, in Madrid, we conclude that what I really want is to live in the country. And when it was time to face the beach chair on my balcony, we came to the conclusion that sometimes I leave things unfinished – or accept others that have been given to me but that I would not have chosen – just to remind me that there are aspects on which I have no control. And also because, if everything were finished – if there was nothing left to decorate, renovate or restore – vertigo would take over me. What comes after you’ve finished it all?

This is how Larissa also knew that I have a hard time doing nothing, although apparently my room says otherwise. But the goal is to go beyond the diagnosis, and make a decision about everything that disturbs your vision at home. It is amazing how many things we live with on a daily basis and we have stopped seeing. But our brain doesn’t: my head keeps looking askance at that porcelain ego-altar that stopped making sense when she left my grandmother’s house to acquire a much less endearing one in mine. The time has come to get rid of those frames behind my door. In addition, Larissa pointed out on two occasions the disproportionate size of my bed, but it is something with which I live very comfortable, because all the uses that I give to my room have to do with the bed.

The most common mistakes in decoration are due to a lack of reflection, not taste

The important thing, says the expert, is to know yourself. People think that they do not know how to decorate and what happens is that, not knowing each other, they do not choose the furniture, the colors or the objects that satisfy them. “Many want what they don’t need. They ask for a bathtub and, when you ask them about their day to day, they never have time to take a bath ”. Another classic example is the reading corner, which is created in the hope of reading more and then languishes, stealing space from our true everyday activities.

All of this also has to do with another common mistake: decorating for others. The others are that indeterminate group of people who will one day come to visit. It happens quite often, in addition, that he decorates himself thinking about another vital moment and turns his back on the now: “When I move to that-place-that-in-my-head-is-heavenlyThen I will be happy ”. Larissa del Río’s list continues: “Not taking into account the current needs and those of the house, wanting something that others have, letting yourself be carried away by the trends of Instagram or Pinterest instead of listening to yourself …”. And the ruling that raises one of the first couple crises: “Not knowing, or wanting to know, what are the tastes of the people you live with”.

There are some questions to ask yourself before you start shopping for furniture. The first thing is to make a detailed description of the activities that we carry out in a week. From there, point out the needs that these activities generate. If he wrong It is already done (if the house is already furnished and decorated), the same questions are valid to do an in-depth debugging and throw away everything that is left over to make room for what is necessary. It’s what Larissa calls decluttering, that subjects all our objects to strict scrutiny. You have to throw away: the things you don’t love; Of course, all the garbage and what is disorganized; broken or unfinished things; things that no longer serve your life, and everything that drains your energy.

The shape of the furniture that makes us happier

Del Río is not the only psychologist who has been interested in the effect of decorating a space on our emotions. In 2009, interior designer Sibel Seda Dazkir published her thesis with the University of Oregon Emotional Effect of Curvilinear vs. Rectilinear Forms of Furniture in Interior Settings (“The emotional effects of curvilinear furniture versus straight lines in interiors”). The text is the result of scientific research – carried out with 142 students of Design and Human Environments from the University of Oregon – for which he built six interiors in two different styles: one more traditional, with the finishes expected of a sofa , a lamp and a table, and the other closer to the modern movement, with a mix of materials, such as metallic armrests. Each of these styles came in three versions: with rounded shapes, rectilinear shapes, and a mix of the two. The images were presented in black and white, so that the focus was exclusively on the form.

A number appears below each image indicating the order in which they were shown to the participants. These are the study questions (to know your true preferences, change them in order with each image and you will avoid automated responses): to what extent does this space predispose you to start a conversation with a stranger who is nearby ?; If you find yourself in this room, do you want to explore it? And how much time would you like to spend in this room? Finally, the participants were asked two open questions: is there any other feeling or emotion related to this stay that you would like to express? What do you like and what not about this space?

The first conclusion of the study is that straight forms and angular furniture awaken more stress-related sensations, while rounded forms are more relaxing and bring us closer to happiness. The second conclusion was that we do not accept curved or straight forms in the same way in one design style as in another. Thus, the modern style hold better angled terminations.

It must be taken into account that the participants in the research were design students, so the open responses were from “the room does not inspire me to carry out any type of activity in it, however it inspires me to change it” to “I don’t like it tasteless atmosphere. It is not just simplistic, it lacks character or charisma ”. Students in full exercise of that recently liberated critical spirit.

What if you really don’t like white walls?

Not only shapes, but also smells, textures or colors influence our mood and how we relate to spaces. “It has been proven that a sofa with cushions with different textures is more comfortable, because people tend to hug them and feel more secure,” explains Larissa del Río.

As for the smells, he adds, “during the day, aromas such as grapefruit, tangerine, mint, eucalyptus or coffee help to remain more active. On the other hand, to rest, the most relaxing are lavender, lemon, mango, jasmine or chamomile ”. We know that the bacteria released by wet soil and phytoncides, natural oils that are part of the tree’s defenses against fungi, bacteria and insects, help reduce anxiety and improve the feeling of well-being. This is explained by the Japanese doctor Qing Li, who tells in his book The power of the forest the secrets of Shinrin-Yoku therapy (walking in nature), which is applied in the Japanese social security. How to bring the forest home? The various effects – relaxation, improved attention, positive thinking, or general well-being – that many attribute to Bach flowers have their origin in this experience of contact with nature, and can already be applied to interiors with your home diffuser. Also the new collection of Loewe household perfumes, With 11 essences inspired by flowers and fruits, tomato leaves, coriander, pea flower or hemp, it promises to introduce the garden into your living room and help create that fresh environment.

Colors, like aromas, respond to personality. “Why are all your walls nuclear targets?” Larissa de Rio asks me. And I quickly answer that because they seem bright to me and do not compete with the furniture or decorative elements that I put in the house. But inside I tell myself that, in reality, the slightly toasted walls reflect a soft, warm, enveloping light, sweet in summer and protective in winter. It is convenient to think about the mood that colors generate, but also to be aware of the type of light that they will bring to the rooms. “Maybe you shouldn’t use the same color on a north-facing side as in a south-facing room. You can also play with colors, as is done with fabrics (rugs, cushions, blankets …) in the different seasons of the year ”, Larissa tells me.

Lighting can finish cheat to our brain to convince us that we are in a happy place. “High lights during the central hours, and low lights, that help to generate ambiences, when it is time to relax.” The psychologist applied all these concepts in her office, which she used as a testing ground for the specialty she was creating. With relaxing sounds, accompanying aromas, a special care in indirect lights, colors, furniture design and textures, he has achieved a place that invites you to talk and open up, which is what your customers go to. Now, collaborate with interior designers to do complete projects that begin by psychoanalyzing you and end by making your home, once and for all, respond to your needs.