Former presidential candidate declared that he would be willing to meet with the President of the Republic “to talk about the work of God”

The former governor of Ceará and former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) said this Saturday (March 2, 2024) that he would speak “even with Satan” when asked if he would be willing to talk to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “I even talk to Satan if the subject is the work of God. Satan is willing to convert, he needs a talk with this poor sinner here to get back to God's work, I'm ready.” The pedetista's statements were made during an interview with “CNN Brazil”.