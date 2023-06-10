In an interview with Yordi Rosado, the Mexican singer Erik Rubín spoke about his separation from Andrea Legarreta, host of the program “Hoy” and mother of her daughters Mía and Nina. The member of the Timbiriche band highlighted feeling very fortunate for having found “this beautiful woman” in all aspects, describing her as admirable, feisty and intelligent, “the truth is that I love her deeply.”

According to Erik Rubin, One of the things that weighed the most on their marriage was being told at all times that they were an exemplary couple. “That weighed on us because we said, ‘we don’t want to be the example’, we have our fights, it’s not easy for us, it’s a day-to-day job.” Likewise, the businessman, 52 years old and originally from Puebla, Mexico, confessed that if He came to feel uncomfortable when they referred to him as “Andrea Legarreta’s husband”.

“They have been incredible years where we have also gone through many things, where many of these things have also affected me, there came a time, it is something that I took out in therapy, when they said that I was the one kept and I don’t know what, when They came to tell me: ‘Hello! He is the husband of Andrea Legarreta’, I liked him and I even disliked Andrea”.

At the moment, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin They are in a process to discover if the separation will be final. “Obviously I love her, she is someone who has given me so much and we are precisely there, I do want everything in this life and I believe that everything is possible in this life and I want everything with her, I precisely want to find out if it is possible or if We have become more friends, more family than a couple, right now this exercise has been very good for us”.

It should be remembered that it was last February, when the singer and host of the “Hoy” program, They surprised by announcing that they had already been separated for five months, making it very clear that they would continue to be a family.

“Today we feel that our story as a couple has been transformed, and from the deepest sincerity, respect and honesty, and because of the great love we have for each other, we will continue to love each other from another place. Our love story continues as a family, as parents of our beloved daughters, who are what we love most in life and to whom we are teaching that a separation from a couple is not a separation from the family, that it is not a lawsuit, there is nothing bad or shady and the only reason is transformation of love as a couple”.

