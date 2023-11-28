I erased the criticism: ‘I didn’t ask Lorenzo for anything, against Paraguay I played more comfortably’

Rafael Santos Borré was the author of the goal with which the Colombia team defeated Paraguay (0-1) in the last game of the 2026 World Cup qualifier. However, he has received criticism from a certain sector of the press for his low goal percentage and his little presence in the area.

In an interview granted by the Bundesliga, EL TIEMPO asked Rafael Santos Borré about the criticism he has for the lack of goals scored by him and the team and about an alleged request to Professor Néstor Lorenzo in the last game against Paraguay.

What do you respond to those who criticize the few goals you score in the Colombian National Team?

“Criticism will always be there, when the team does not flow as people want or expect, criticism will be there. It makes me calm that the team works, that it is good, that it gets the results and the points.”

“The criticism thing, that is something that is obviously inevitable and that we as players are always and always exposed to, but hey, it is normal.”

Did you ask the coach to play more in the area and not be on the wings defending so much?

“I have not asked for it, it is something that obviously the coaching staff also analyzes, that they look at. They felt and believed that suddenly we were needing to also have a bit of that presence inside the area and obviously seeing the games we are playing also allows us to correct things. Against Paraguay it was a game in which I was able to have more presence inside the area and I can be more in a place where I feel more comfortable.”

“Obviously as a striker you always want to score goals, be inside the area, close to the area so that the team creates situations and you can be there to finish them. But the teacher (Néstor Lorenzo) according to the players we have on our roster, tactically he It offers different ways for the team to feel comfortable both with the ball and without the ball, that is something that we have been doing, that we have been doing well.”

“We have been superior, because in the game against Uruguay we deserved to win, the game against Ecuador also created many situations in which we tell ourselves that we are going with the victory.”