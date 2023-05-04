“I entrust you with a piece of my life”: newborn left in the “cradle for life” of Bergamo

Less than a month after the case of little Enea, a newborn was left in the “Cradle for Life” which is located outside the headquarters of the Red Cross in Bergamo. This is the first time ever that the “Culla” is used in Bergamo.

The baby weighs 2.9 kilos and is fine. Mom left a note explaining that he can’t take care of her. “Born this morning 03/05/2023. At home just me and her (as in these 9 months). I can’t, but I wish her all the luck and happiness in the world. A kiss always from mom. I entrust you with an important piece of my life, which I will certainly never forget”, reported the Red Cross of Bergamo in a post.

The baby was taken to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, where she is hospitalized as a precaution in the neonatal pathology department. She had been dropped off at around 5.05pm on Wednesday having probably been born in the morning. After about five minutes, her mother came back leaving her note in the cradle, which was examined by the police station. The cradle, initially located in the city center, near the Matris Domini monastery, and moved to Longuelo, near the Red Cross in 2019, is equipped with a sensor that allows the Red Cross headquarters to be alerted and help be triggered.