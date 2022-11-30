Some Afghans give their starving children drugs to sedate them; others have sold their daughters and their organs to survive. In the second winter since the Taliban took power, foreign funds were frozen. Millions are one step away from famine.

“Our children do not stop crying and do not sleep. We have no food,” said Abdul Wahab.

“So we go to the pharmacy, buy pills and give them to our children to make them sleepy.”

He lives on the outskirts of Herat, the country’s third-largest city, in a settlement of thousands of mud houses that has grown over decades, filled with people displaced and hit by war and natural disasters.

Abdul is one of a group of nearly a dozen men who gathered around us. We asked how many gave medicines and drugs to their children to sedate them.

“Many, all,” they replied.

Ghulam Hazrat reached into his robe pocket and pulled out a strip of pills. They were alprazolam, tranquilizers that are often prescribed to treat anxiety disorders.

Ghulam has six children, the youngest one year old. “I even give it to him,” she assured.

Others showed us escitalopram and sertraline pill strips that they claimed to give to their children. They are often prescribed to treat depression and anxiety.

Doctors say that when given to young children who are not getting adequate nutrition, these drugs can cause liver damage, along with other problems such as chronic fatigue and sleep and behavioral disorders.

At a local pharmacy, we discovered that five tablets of the medicines used can be bought for 10 Afghanis (about 10 US cents) or the price of a piece of bread.

Most of the families we met shared a few pieces of bread a day. One woman told us that they ate dry bread in the morning and at night they dunked it in water to moisten it.

The UN has said that a humanitarian “catastrophe” is taking place in Afghanistan.

Many of the men in the area outside Herat work as day laborers. They have led a difficult life for years.

But when the Taliban seized power in August 2021, without the new de facto government being internationally recognized, foreign funds flowing into Afghanistan were frozen, triggering an economic collapse that left many jobless.

On the rare days that they find work, they earn about 100 afghanis, or just over $1.

Everywhere we went, we found people forced to go to extreme measures to save their families from starvation.

Ammar (not his real name) told us that three months ago he had surgery to remove a kidney and showed us a 20 centimeter scar – the stitch marks are still a little pink – running through his abdomen from the front of his body to the back of his body. back.

He is in his early twenties, which should have been the prime of his life. We hide his identity to protect him.

“I had no way out. I had heard that a kidney could be sold at a local hospital. I went there and told them I wanted to do it. A few weeks later they called me on the phone to ask me to go to the hospital,” he says.

“They did some tests on me and then they injected me with something that knocked me out. I was scared, but I had no other choice.”

Ammar received some 270,000 Afghans ($3,100). Most of it went to pay back the money he had borrowed to buy food for his family.

“If we eat one night, we don’t eat the next. After selling my kidney, I feel like half a person. I feel hopeless. If life goes on like this, I feel like I could die,” he said.

Selling organs for money is not unknown in Afghanistan. It used to happen even before the Taliban takeover. But now, even after making such a painful decision, people realize that they still can’t find the means to survive.

In a bare and cold house we met a young mother who said she sold her kidney seven months ago. They also had a debt to pay: the money they had borrowed to buy a flock of sheep. The animals died in a flood a few years ago and lost their livelihood.

The 240,000 Afghans ($2,700) he received for the kidney is not enough.

“Now we are forced to sell our two-year-old daughter. The people we have borrowed from harass us every day,” he said.

“I feel very ashamed of our situation. Sometimes I feel that it is better to die than to live like this,” her husband said.

Over and over again we hear of people selling their daughters.

“I sold my five-year-old daughter for 100,000 Afghanis,” Nizamuddin said. That’s less than half the cost of a kidney, based on what we found on the ground. He bit his lip and his eyes filled with tears.

The dignity with which the people here led their lives has been broken by starvation.

“We understand that it is against Islamic laws, and that we are endangering the lives of our children, but there is no other way,” said Abdul Ghafar, one of the community chiefs.

At one home we met four-year-old Nazia, a cheerful girl who made funny faces while playing with her 18-month-old brother Shamshullah.

“We don’t have money to buy food, so I announced at the local mosque that I want to sell my daughter,” explained her father Hazratullah.

Nazia was sold to marry a boy from a family in the southern province of Kandahar. At 14 years old, she will be sent away. So far Hazratullah has received two payments for it.

“I used most of it to buy food and some for medicine for my youngest son. Look at him, he’s malnourished,” Hazratullah said, lifting Shamsullah’s shirt to show us his swollen belly.

The staggering rise in malnutrition rates is proof of the impact that hunger is already having on children under five in Afghanistan.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has seen the rate of admission to its facilities to treat malnutrition rise to 47% this year compared to last.

MSF’s feeding center in Herat is the only well-equipped one serving not only Herat, but also the neighboring provinces of Ghor and Badghis, where malnutrition rates have risen 55% in the last year.

Since last year, they have increased the number of beds to cope with the number of sick children waiting to be admitted. Even so, the facilities are always full. Increasingly, arriving children have to be treated for more than one disease.

Omid is malnourished and has a hernia and sepsis. At 14 months, he only weighs 4 kg. The doctors told us that a normal baby at that age would weigh at least 6.6 kg. His mother, Aamna, had to borrow money to go to the hospital when the boy started vomiting.

We asked Hameedullah Motawakil, spokesman for the Taliban’s provincial government in Herat, what they are doing to fight hunger.

“The situation is a consequence of the international sanctions imposed on Afghanistan and the freezing of Afghan assets. Our government is trying to identify how many are in need. Many are lying about their conditions because they believe they can receive help,” he said. A position that he defends despite the fact that we have seen overwhelming evidence of how bad the situation is.

He also claimed that the Taliban were trying to create jobs. “We want to open iron ore mines and a gas pipeline project.”

That is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

People told us that they felt abandoned by the Taliban government and by the international community.

Hunger is a slow and silent killer. Its effects are not always immediately visible.

Far from the world’s attention, the scale of the crisis in Afghanistan may never come to light, because no one keeps count.

Additional reporting by Imogen Anderson and Malik Mudassir.

