“I dream of Jeannie” first came to television in 1965 and soon became one of the most beloved series. Astronaut Tony Nelson (Larry Hagman) and the genius (Barbara Eden) created a perfect duo with great chemistry and adventures in which their friendship, complicity and even love were put to the test.

The American production had a total of five seasons broadcast on NBC and to this day it continues to give people something to talk about every time it is mentioned. What many fans do not know is that a chapter condemned the program to failure. Here we tell you what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Cristóbal exploded against Diego in “AFHS”: “You have nothing. Francesca bought everything with her money ”

What chapter ruined “My beautiful genius” and why?

The wedding in “My beautiful genius”, an episode that condemned the series. Photo: ABC

As we saw in “My beautiful genius”, Jeannie and the older Anthony Nelson had already consolidated their relationship as a couple, leaving their friendship behind. Season 5 Episode 5 featured their wedding and everything seemed to be heading towards a much more mature bond. Nothing less than a special moment for the characters and a dream for the fans.

However, this important event made both lose the magic of seduction that characterized them. Although the marriage was historic and liked by the followers, it was not the best in the long term.

YOU CAN SEE: “Land of hope”, chapter 16: where to see LIVE the novel with Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios

Barbara Eden opposed recording the infamous chapter of “My beautiful genius”

https://youtu.be/5oNMzOdQMpE

In 2005, “My Fair Genius” creator Sidney Sheldon revealed in his book “The Other Side of Me” that he and the stars lobbied for Tony and Jeannie not to get married, but NBC executives didn’t budge. “They took a successful show and destroyed it,” he lamented.

Larry Hagman told the “Archive of American Television” program that the cancellation of the production did not surprise him. “I knew that once we got married, it wouldn’t work anymore. The rating has dropped rapidly since then,” were his words.

Barbara Eden He also chatted with Today and reaffirmed that the wedding ruined the series. “We knew it. Jeannie was not human, but in that chapter she was hinted that now she was. I think that is where the credibility of the show was broken, ”she detailed.

#quotI #dream #Jeanniequot #ended #chapter #actors #hated