I dream and I am awake streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode (rerun)

This evening, Friday 18 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Sogno e son desto will be broadcast again, an Italian television musical variety broadcast in prime time on Rai 1 from 11 January 2014 to 6 February 2016 conducted by Massimo Ranieri. Born as a television transposition of the homonymous theatrical show, it takes up the screens of the classic old-fashioned variety and sees the presence of numerous friends as guests for unpublished singing duets (also connected and introduced by anecdotes from his youth and past life). Space also for moments of poetry, theater and dance and tributes to the great songwriters and artists of Italian music by the Neapolitan singer himself, as well as the revival of his most successful songs. Where to see Sogno e son desto on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1.

I dream and I am awake live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.

How many bets

We’ve seen where to watch Sogno e son desto on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled to be repeated on Rai 1? A total of 4 episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 4 August 2023; the fourth and last Friday 25 August 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):