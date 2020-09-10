Only Hindustani should be in IPL However Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya says that the IPL is a waste of time. Along with this, he is also against playing foreign players in this league.

T20 did away with cricket The 61-year-old singer told SportsKeeda that he used to follow cricket earlier. But the increasing number of T20 cricket and tournaments like IPL kept him away from the game.

Waste of time in this format About IPL, Bhattacharya said, ‘I don’t waste my time watching IPL. I better watch street cricket. For me it is more entertaining. He said that in this format Yusuf Pathan can become a bigger hero than Sachin Tendulkar.

If IPL is all Hindustani Abhijeet further said, “If the IPL provides employment to the people, then players from New Zealand, Australia or other countries should not be included in it.” Bhattacharya said, “Because of playing these foreign players, talented Indian youths don’t get a chance in it.”

Two-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders played their first match in this league against Royal Challengers. Brandon McCallum played an innings in the first match that is still remembered. Players from all over the world are desperate to play in it.