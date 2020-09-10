Only Hindustani should be in IPL
However Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya says that the IPL is a waste of time. Along with this, he is also against playing foreign players in this league.
T20 did away with cricket
The 61-year-old singer told SportsKeeda that he used to follow cricket earlier. But the increasing number of T20 cricket and tournaments like IPL kept him away from the game.
Waste of time in this format
About IPL, Bhattacharya said, ‘I don’t waste my time watching IPL. I better watch street cricket. For me it is more entertaining. He said that in this format Yusuf Pathan can become a bigger hero than Sachin Tendulkar.
If IPL is all Hindustani
Abhijeet further said, “If the IPL provides employment to the people, then players from New Zealand, Australia or other countries should not be included in it.” Bhattacharya said, “Because of playing these foreign players, talented Indian youths don’t get a chance in it.”
