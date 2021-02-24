A TikTok video surpassed more than one 1.7 million views in just three days. The protagonist of the clip is a delivery man from a pizzeria in the United States: had a fit of rage after do not receive a tip For his job.

The account @leaks ._. World shared the sequence on the platform on February 21. The employee of the Domino’s Pizza chain, whose name is Malikhe exclaimed “Do not! “at the beginning of filming while at the food establishment.

“Brother, take it easy. You have to do more deliveries“said his partner, who was recording it.”I don’t want to work here anymore. Five minutes waiting out there under the rain And no tip? “Malik answered briskly.

Anger. The clerk yells furiously. Photo: screenshot/@leaks._.world.

Then the young man began to hit the stacked pizza boxes near him, knocking several to the ground. “Holy God. What the hell?“said his colleague at the end of the video.

The publication of the social network accumulated more than 17K reviews, for and against Malik’s anger. “They don’t understand that two or three dollars (N. of the R .: tip) help enormously (…) cheer you up the day to somebody“wrote one user.

Malik, who read this comment, replied: “Yes, she can (N.R .: brighten the day). If she had given me a dollar Or even apologize for the rain that left me soggy, there would be been good. ”

“To people who complain about tipping … they just shouldn’t eat out or maybe they should go get food yourselves. The drivers depend on tips!! “, said an Internet user.

Instant. The man rolls the stacked pizza boxes. Photo: video capture/@leaks._.world.

Other users were critical of the delivery man. “Why do they have to complain of something that is His work? Come on, brother, “said one person.

In the same vein, another person said: “” ha ha. ‘I don’t want to work here anymore.’ Good, then go. You know what it’s possible what no tips, soWhy are you surprised when does it happen? ”

The worker, who echoed the previous question, answered in the post: “I am only surprised when a client he does not care that my hair is soggy and not even you can ask for forgiveness for not opening me (N. del R .: the door), but thanks anyway “.