03/02/2025



Updated at 10: 16h.





The referendum that will reverse the linguistic immersion of the Catalan In the classrooms of the Valencian Community these days are lived in an environment of tensions in many homes, especially by one of the messages launched by the nationalists. «Many parents think ‘ It doesn’t matter Yes my son Learn in Valencian or in Castilianbut No I want I cry», It is a mother’s high reflection.

She does not plan to give up and give up choosing the mother tongue of her daughter, who had to see her photo used without her consent with other classmates in an internal campaign to influence parents. “Mom, Valencian vote, yes or yes, you can, come on!” ABC. “That is a decision that parents must make, children are not aware to choose from,” he defends.

Although it values ​​the educational quality of the center and believes that they have not reached the extremes of “radicality” that have been seen in others, “they do it concealed” and do not share this positioning by one of the two languages ​​before this telematic consultation, which started on February 25 and concludes on March 4.

«They have told the children that they are going to separatebut from the center, through families, “which in his opinion has” put the fear in the body »to many, above all, that” at that ages “that friendship bond is usually very strong.









«The times change, they separated me from classmates, when passing from course, but it was not a traum drama», Compare this mother, for whom other less emotional and more pedagogical criteria prevail:« I see more important Learn in you mother tongueit is what comes out when speaking naturally, or answering in an exam ».

Faced with this alert and others, several related associations of defense of the use of Castilian, as we speak Spanish, everyone’s school or the teachers for linguistic freedom, in addition to the Autonomous Confederation of Covapa families, have tried to reassure and have advocated that mothers and fathers vote freely alien to the pressures.

«Parents have received an e-mail from the Ministry with a letter (they put it in the WhatsApp group) by deniving the bulos, such as what the book network ceased to be free if you vote Spanish, or that lowered quality, something is doing, but it is impossible to reverse the damage», Explains this mother from Elche. His message also appeals to neutrality: “Vote in freedom, that everyone is happy.”