Former president and candidate for the presidency of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that he should not be “precipitate” about his eventual government team before the result of the 2nd round of elections, held next Sunday (30.Oct.2022). Asked about the participation of senator Simone Tebet (MDB) in an eventual government, Lula said that she should talk to the party before taking any decision.

“I am grateful for the work she [Simone Tebet] is doing it with great dedication. She is an important political cadre, she is a competent woman. She highly valued the participation of women in the campaign, obviously we can have a lot of contribution from Simone”, Lula said in a radio interview Manaus mix this Wednesday (26.Oct.2022).

“But I just can’t say that she’s going to be a minister, because I would be precipitating something that I don’t want to precipitate. There are only 4 days left for the elections. When it arrives at 20 pm we will have the result, then yes, if I win, I will start discussing the ministry.”

According to him, an early appointment could harm his campaign and make him lose support in the final stretch of the race for the Presidency.

“I’m not going to sit in the chair before I win. First I want to win the elections, after I win the elections I will start to discuss the ministry. Well, you see, if I win the election and nominate someone for any position, I’m going to get animosity with those I didn’t nominate. So it’s not time to announce anything, it’s time to win the elections.”said the former president.

Tebet’s alliance with Lula is one of the political facts that most added to the PT’s campaign in the 2nd round. Opponent in the 1st part of the elections, the senator was in 3rd place in the presidential race, with 4.16% of valid votes.

Tebet declared his support for Lula in the 1st week of the resumption of the electoral campaign for the 2nd round. Since then, she emphasizes that her approach to the PT is due to recognizing in him the commitment to democracy and the Constitution, which she does not recognize in the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Since the announcement of its support, the PT wanted to exploit its image in television advertisements and on social networks. The senator has already participated in electoral advertisements on TV and radio. In the last week, the emedebista followed Lula closely and participated in campaign events in Minas Gerais.

Search PowerDate held with 5,000 voters from October 23 to 25, shows the same result in the presidential race in valid votes. Lula has 53% compared to 47% for Bolsonaro. There is no technical tie as the poll has a 1.5 percentage point margin of error.

When considering the total number of votes, Lula appears with 49% against 44% for Bolsonaro. There are 5% of those who say they intend to vote blank or cancel the vote and 2% who do not know.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, with resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 342 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 23 to 25, 2022.