De Devitiis of Le Iene reached Sven Goran Eriksson in Sweden, bringing him the embrace of the Lazio fans and players

During the interview given by Sven Goran Eriksson to the envoy of Hyenas Nicolò De Devitiis, who joined him at his home in Sweden, the former coach talked about how his battle against the disease is progressing, how he discovered it and how unfortunately it took hold of him. The video message from the Lazio players, led by him in 2000 to win the historic Scudetto, was very moving.

Credit: Le Iene – Mediaset

Nicolò De Devitiis, correspondent of Hyenasrecently reached the SwedenSunne to be precise, to visit Sven Goran Eriksson.

The name of the former coach has unfortunately returned to the news in recent days, due to the tragic announcement made by the coach himself, regarding the cancer which unfortunately he discovered he had about a year ago and which is incurable.

During the interview there was space for the good memories that the soccer left an impression on Sven's memory, but then the issue of the illness was obviously discussed.

Eriksson told how he discovered he was ill. One day he was in the kitchen and suddenly he is passed out. In hospital, following the necessary checks, she discovered that she had a tumor. An incurable and inoperable cancer, which from pancreas he then moved to liver and ai lungs.

How Sven Goran Eriksson wants to be remembered

Credit: Le Iene – Mediaset

It was one shockexplains the coach of Lazio, Italian champions 99-00, who could have beaten him, but he didn't let him:

If you think about this tumor every day, every minute, you will go crazy. I don't think about it much and it works. I want to continue living as long as possible, but I don't want to live in mental misery.

Unmissable emotion the moment the envoy shows him a video message aside before some fans of Lazio, and then of all soccer players of that fantastic year. ,

From Vieri to Mancini, passing through Pancaro, Marcheggiani, Nesta and all the others. All united in underlining what special person both and in sending a warm hug.

Bottom line, Sven says how he would like to be remembered:

“As someone who tried to educate players, children. Good as a coach, a respectable man.”