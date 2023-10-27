A month ago, a sex video scandal which was spread by four players from the Real Madrid youth team and in which three young people appear, among them, a girl under 16 years old. In the last hours, one of the victims released a letter about this fact.

This story dates back to last June 15, when three friends decided to have a good time accompanied by four soccer players. According to several Spanish media, in a cabin, one of the girls, under 16 years old, She had consensual sexual relations with two players, while another of them was with another player.

According to the media’s description of the events, the young women realized that one of the soccer players had a cell phone in his hand and asked him if he was recording, to which he responded no. The women checked the cell phone and found no videos of that moment.

However, days later the young women learned that there would be images of that afternoon that they spent with the players and that would have been spread in various groups.

The mother of the 16-year-old girl also found out about the video and sued the players, who are now pursuing criminal proceedings for the alleged criminal conduct of discovery, revelation of secrets and child pornography.

The letter from one of the victims

The letter is heartbreaking.

One of the three young women released a letter in which she gives her version of what happened and asks that justice be done. The letter was known to the ‘TardeAR’ program.

“I couldn’t explain how my life has changed after all this. Since this nightmare began “I don’t feel like laughing, I have left my studies and I don’t know who I want to be.”stated the girl.

He added: “It’s sad to think that, at 18, I don’t have the strength for anything. But it’s even sadder to see my mother crying about how I am.”

In the letter, the young woman asks that the situation not be normalized because it only makes people like the accused “have even more power”, of whom they say, “they are protected for dedicating themselves to what they dedicate themselves to.”

To end the letter he wrote: “And with this I want to also be able to help all those girls who have gone through or are going through the same thing. I don’t want money, I don’t want anything, I just want justice.”

