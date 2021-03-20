“I like school, but now I don’t want to go back; I’m scared”. Umaira Mustafá speaks in a low voice, in poor English and with the shyness of her 14 years from her home in Jangebe, in northwestern Nigeria. On February 26, she was kidnapped by a group of criminals along with 278 classmates from the school where she was studying to be released four days later. This country has suffered five mass kidnappings of schoolchildren in just three months, but it is only the tip of the iceberg. Experts agree that violence and insecurity are giving the finishing touch to education in Central and West Africa, where there are more than two million children out of school due to violence and some 10,000 schools closed, according to Save the Children, and where the Girls are at the epicenter of the problem: the less school, the more abuse and teenage pregnancies.

“They kidnapped us at night, around half past one, and forced us to walk 11 hours through the forest, then they divided us into two groups and we spent days doing nothing. We slept right there, “says Umaira Mustafá in a telephone conversation. His father, Abdullahi Mustafá, remembers the anguish and fear at the lack of news. “I couldn’t believe it, I had the Chibok kidnapping in my head and I thought it was going to be the same, that I was going to lose my daughter for years,” says this health official, “for now the girl is not going to go back to school until there is a minimum of security. It is the Government that has to guarantee that our daughters can study in peace, ”he says.

West and Central Africa are two of the regions of the world with the worst enrollment rates for children between 6 and 11 years old, according to a recent report by Save the Children, which ensures that one in five children are out of the school system. In Nigeria alone there are about 80 million minors, of which 13 million do not go to school. “Poverty is behind these figures,” says Peter Hawkins, UNICEF representative in this African country, “for many families it is impossible to pay the costs of transport, books, etc.” In the rural and poorer areas, moreover, the children soon become labor, they in the fields and they in domestic tasks.

Added to this structural situation is the wave of violence and insecurity that has swept across the Sahel for a decade. In certain places hit by jihadist terrorism such as northeastern Nigeria, northern Cameroon, central Mali or northern Burkina Faso, education is a priority objective of the radicals. “The school is a symbol of the state presence, wherever there is a school there is a state; that is why they are in the spotlight ”, says Emmanuel Dori, an expert in the Save the Children region. “The name of the terrorist group Boko Haram already says it all: Western education is a sin,” adds Hawkins.

Precisely this radical sect was responsible for the most mediatic kidnapping, that of the 276 girls abducted from a boarding school in the city of Chibok on April 14, 2014. Even today more than a hundred are still missing while 164 escaped from the hands of their captors or they were released after the payment of a ransom. Many are still traumatized after being forced to marry Boko Haram militiamen and suffer ill-treatment and rape. But were not the only ones.

The massive kidnapping of young schoolchildren has caught on as a flourishing business and has jumped from the northeast to the west of Nigeria, in the states of Katsina, Niger, Zamfara and Kaduna: between December 11 and March 12, 799 students were abducted in five mass kidnappings by criminal groups. All were released after the opaque payment of ransoms or the negotiation of amnesties and other benefits, except for the last 39 who remain in the hands of their captors.

“The impact is tremendous, many parents are now afraid to send their children to school. Although the resilience of Nigerian youth is famous in the world, the formation of an entire generation that this country must lead in the future is at stake, ”says Hawkins. The exclusion of girls from the educational system is especially painful. In Sierra Leone, during the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, the closure of schools triggered teenage pregnancies, which increased by about 11,000 compared to previous periods; After classrooms were reopened, female secondary school enrollment fell from 50% to 34%. With the violence, to which the covid-19 has now been added, this scenario is repeated but throughout the region.

In the central Sahel or the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where jihadism spreads like an oil slick and exacerbates intercommunity conflicts, school closures fuel the cycle of violence and child exploitation. “The extreme vulnerability of children makes them a target for recruitment as combatants or to work in the mines that finance these non-state armed groups,” adds Dori. Only Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, is home to more than one million internally displaced persons, of which some 600,000 are minors who are disengaged from the educational system.

One option proposed by international organizations is distance schooling through digital tools. But the challenge is brutal. According to the report Save our education in West and Central Africa, prepared by Save the Children, nine out of ten teachers in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to a computer or the internet. “The digital divide is huge. We are working on it, but there is a high percentage of the population on the move ”, explains the UNICEF representative in Nigeria. Increasing violence in northwestern Nigeria has displaced more than 100,000 people in neighboring Niger in recent months alone, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which estimates more than four million people have fled. their homes throughout the region.