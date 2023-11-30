The tumor has reached the bones, the news has heartbroken all the fans of the beloved actress

Heartbreaking news that has thrown all his many fans into despair in the last few hours. The tumor of Shannen Doherty it spread to the bones.

Even though she has fought like a lioness in recent years, even though her life has been turned upside down and fear accompanies her every day, Shannen Doherty continues to look at everything with optimism and smile.

The first diagnosis of breast cancer came in 2015. Long treatments were of no avail, last June the actress revealed that the metastases were get to the brain and now that monster has reached the bones.

The words of Shannen Doherty

I’m not done living. I’m not done loving and I’m not done creating. I’m not done hoping and changing things for the better yet. I just didn’t finish.

Moving words that demonstrate how much the star of Beverly Hills 90210 is strong and determined. A podcast entitled will be released on December 6th Let’s be clear with Shannen Dohertyin which the star talks about her long and difficult battle and her immense courage.

I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. I connect to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra. I don’t want to die. I know it sounds trivial and crazy, but when you have a tumor, you are more aware of everything and you feel lucky. We are people who want to work harder, because we are so grateful for every second, every hour, every day that we get to be here.

The actress’s words tore the hearts of all her numerous fans, who sent her many messages of love and support. She has never had to fight alone, Brenda from Beverly Hills 90210 has the support of the entire entertainment world.