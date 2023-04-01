Stefanie: “We met fourteen years ago at carnival in Maastricht. I was dressed as a circus director, mustache and all.” Tetsuro: “And me as a Playboy bunny. We both lived in Amsterdam, but both happened to be in Maastricht to celebrate carnival. It was in Take Five, my favorite bar in Maastricht. When I studied in that city, I worked there for a while behind the bar.

Stephanie: “I started studying at the art academy in Maastricht when Tetsuro had already left. Take Five then also became my favorite pub. Many creative people came.”

Tetsuro: “After that first evening we started dating and after a while we started living together in Amsterdam.”

Stephanie: „Our first, Yuna, was born there. I then worked at the Stedelijk Museum in the education department. People sometimes asked: wouldn’t you like to go back to Maastricht? Because I’m from there. Then I always said, a bit in jest: only if I was head of education at the Bonnefanten [museum] can become. That job suddenly became available six years ago.”

Tetsuro: “I was working as a freelance photographer at the time, we lived on one floor. It was clear that we could not stay in Amsterdam if we had another child.”

Stephanie: “And we didn’t really feel like sitting somewhere in a suburb of Amsterdam.”

Tetsuro: “So then we moved to Maastricht.”

Stephanie: “We said: let’s try it for a year. But after half a year this turned out to be a fantastic choice. We have nice neighbours. The children connect quickly. The quality of life is high here. We live in Biesland, in a neighborhood where all the houses are painted white, a seven-minute bike ride from the Vrijthof.”

Tetsuro: “And on the other hand you are immediately in nature. Also handy: Stefanie’s parents live nearby and my mother lives in Brussels, an hour’s drive away.

Stephanie: “Maastricht has many cafes and a rich cultural life. And the atmosphere is more gentle and friendly than in the Randstad.”

Tetsuro: “I am not so much homesick for Amsterdam. I would no longer be in the Paradiso three times a week. Sometimes I do feel homesick for that period, when I was between 25 and 35. You already have a little money, little responsibility and a lot of freedom. If I sent three text messages on a Friday afternoon, I would be sitting on the terrace with ten friends in no time. Now you send ten texts and maybe one friend shows up, if you’re lucky.”

Households

Stephanie: “We have divided the household well. Tetsuro does the shopping and cooks. I tidy up and do the arranging. I take care of the children’s clothes, I arrange the cleaning lady, I do the finances. Three years ago we did an online test and it showed that Tetsuro did 53 percent of the household.”

Tetsuro: “When we did it again, it turned out that I did 51 percent.”

Stephanie: “At the business administration course that I follow next to my work, I recently mentioned that my husband cooks every evening. A man joked: so your man is under the stick! You often get such reactions.”

Tetsuro: “Sometimes we first say: one of the two always cooks. No one thinks that’s crazy. And then we say that I am the one. Only then will people notice.”

Stephanie: “I just don’t like to cook, it’s a waste of my time. It’s so much work considering how quickly you eat it.”

Tetsuro: “I like doing it. And I like to eat what I make myself.”

Stephanie: “Sometimes he makes his own sushi or pizza.”

Tetsuro: “Our smallest likes sushi and chips; then you can clearly see that she has my Japanese and Belgian genes.”

Feminist

Stephanie: “I can recommend everyone to take that test. Because it is often different than you think. For example: the man thinks he does quite a lot of housework, but that turns out to be disappointing. Or the woman is doing much more than he realizes.”

Tetsuro: “It’s nice to see if you both fill in the same test.”

Stephanie: “How you split it doesn’t matter, I think – that can also be 60/40, as long as you’re both okay with it and one doesn’t do much more than the other realizes.”

Tetsuro: “Feminist? No, I don’t want to call myself a feminist, I think that’s such a label. Let others judge whether I am a feminist.”

Stephanie: “But I know few men who would move for their wife’s career.”

Tetsuro: “That’s right. On the other hand, I do know a lot of people who have moved for the man’s new job. People sometimes ask: don’t you feel very hurt in your manhood? Well no.”

Stephanie: “It was easier for me to land in Maastricht because I immediately had a nice job.”

Tetsuro: “I had to switch gears. The people are very friendly, but if they have to choose between me and a real Maastricht photographer, and we are both equally good, they will choose that Sjeng, or the Maastricht native. Nowadays I also work as a copywriter and concept developer at a creative communication agency. It has more speed and is more socially enjoyable than the solitary life of a freelance photographer, although I still shoot. My most famous photo project is about being half-Japanese, hafu. Before that I photographed people from more than a hundred countries.”

Stephanie: “Tetsuro once went to Japan for three weeks for that photo project. Then he left ten meals in the freezer for me and the kids. Yes, the ideal man!”

Last major release In May, the family will go to Japan for two weeks. Stefanie has been there before with Tetsuro. This time her parents and sister are also coming along. "So that's what makes it special." To deserve Together they earn three times the average. Stefanie earns the most. Tetsuro has no problem with that: „It is not a competition. I would like to earn a bit better, but not necessarily more than Stefanie." Sport Stefanie goes to boot camp every Wednesday. Tetsuro practices kendo, a Japanese martial art, twice a week. "It's a kind of Japanese fencing," says Tetsuro. "With bamboo sticks. When we win, we don't cheer, out of respect for the opponent."

