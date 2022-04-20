The next Tuesday, April 26, at the Gallur sports center in Madrid, Carolina Marín will return to the slopes at the European. they will have passed 333 days, almost eleven months since, At the gates of the Tokyo Games where he was going for a second gold, his left knee cracked. “Rupture of the cruciate ligament and the internal and external menisci,” read the part. The second break in two years after the one he suffered on the right (also the crossed one) in 2019… Too much for an explosive sport in which starts, braking, twisting, jumps dominate. Too much for anyone but her. And for her team directed by Fernando Rivas.

“I got tired of crying, I came down very low. I touched very deep. There were two years in which things had not stopped happening to me in sports and personally (his father suffered an accident and died in July 2020). After regaining confidence, he would watch the Games from the couch. That was not in my plans. It was a Friday and I spent the whole weekend with my team. On Sunday when I woke up I told myself that you had to find something good within the bad. That maybe Tokyo wasn’t for me after all the obstacles and stones. A light went on for me. The message was ‘For the following there are only three years left’. And on Monday I was already undergoing rehabilitation”, remembers Carolina (28 years old) from the Sierra Nevada High Performance Center. There, at an altitude of 2,320 meters, where the flyers go like shots and the lungs burn from lack of oxygen, he has spent the last three weeks with the machine at ‘full’.

“The feeling we have is of a certain tranquility due to how the training is taking place. Yesterday (Holy Thursday) It was extraordinary, very, very, very hard on a mental and physical level and Carolina ended up emotional”, explains Fernando Rivas, his coach since childhood. An Indonesian sparring and another Guatemalan have squeezed the Huelva in brutal double sessions. And the conclusion is that his knee is perfect. Trainings that he monitors to the millimeter together with the physical trainer, Guillermo Sánchez, such as the state of fatigue, the hours and quality of sleep and even the state of mind to adjust the loads.

“It’s been a long time since I was almost unable to walk. I missed training like this, because that means I’m in very good condition”, corroborates the three-time world champion and five times in Europe. The European that caused a tsunami in an eminently Asian sport.

-And do you face the European Championship with the ambition of winning it?

“Well (laughs)… It is faced with the ambition of enjoying competing again. It is super important to enjoy myself again and feel competitive and badminton player. Winning or losing is already a consequence of work”, answers Carolina. The return was going to be in March in a tournament in Huelva, but in New Year’s Eve he contracted the coronavirus and was unable to train for a month, he was not negative. The process has also been slower: the injury was more serious and there was no need to make it to the Games, as happened with the previous rupture, from which he returned in seven and a half months.

“In August I put the racket away and I dedicated the whole month to rehabilitation and the weekends to disconnect with friends. I have been able to dedicate more time as a person”, remember the Andalusian. “We have learned a lot from the first process. We have taken it with less haste. With a different approach, due to the moment in which it occurs, the emotional significance that not being able to attend the Games had for Carolina and because we had to be more careful” , supports Rivas. A parameniscal cyst also required the injection of hyaluronic acid. Setbacks that have not been forgotten, but they are already somatized (the psychologist María Martínez is another of the legs of the ‘team’) and overcome.

“Physically, she is perfect. I have seen her at a level above what she had before she was injured. The speed of the game, the quality of her strikes, other registers that she did not dominate before. Whenever we have time, and in this case unfortunately it has been ten months, we train many things. What was good is now better and what was not good has improved a lot. A much more complete Carolina is coming,” says the technician. In the previous return, he fell in the first tournament (Vietnam) and won the next four before getting injured again.

“I don’t want to be the same as before, but better,” warns Carolinawhich from June will return to the world circuit (almost a month away between Indonesia and Malaysia), where its most important rivals are and where it will really know if its version 3.0 is definitely stronger. “Once I couldn’t be in Tokyo, my head and body are propelled towards gold in Paris,” he recalls. She is clear.