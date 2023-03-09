Paris, France.- The young frenchincluding some who have not yet entered the labor market, they protested Thursday against the government’s proposal for raise the retirement age.

Students plan to block access to some universities and secondary schools and a youth-led protest is planned in Paris, part of a nationwide wave of strikes and demonstrations. against the bill which is being debated in parliament.

For a generation already worried about inflation, uncertain job prospects and climate change, lto retirement reform raises broader questions about the value of labor.

“I don’t want to work my whole life and be exhausted at the end,” said Djana Farhaig, a 15-year-old girl who participated in the blockade of her high school in Paris during a protest last month. “For us it is important to show that youth is involved with their future.”

Teenagers and 20-somethings have participated in the anti-retirement protests since the start of the movement in January, but student groups want to draw attention to the specific concerns of young people on Thursday

The president, Emmanuel Macron, wants raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, among other changes, to make the public pension system profitable in view of the aging of the population. Critics of the measure argue that wealthier taxpayers or companies should contribute more to finance the system.

At one of the protests, a teenager carried a sign with the phrase “I don’t want my parents to die working.”

Thomas Coutrot, an economist specializing in health and working conditions, described a widespread feeling that “work has become somewhat unbearable” .

“Young people perceive that working conditions are deteriorating and that workers no longer understand why they work,” he added.

Among the young protesters there are many supporters of the political platform France Insoumise and other extreme left groups, but also of other political formations. They consider that Being able to live with a state pension is a fundamental right and they perceive the reform as a setback in hard-won social gains.

Elisa Lepetit, 18, has a part-time job in a bar that she combines with her teacher training, and although she cannot afford to go on strike, she supports the protests.

“I want to be a teacher, but I don’t see myself working until I’m 64”, he claimed. “The goal after a lifetime of hard work is to be able to spend time with my family.”

Some take a more apocalyptic view, indicating that their time on Earth is already threatened by climate change. “Working until you’re 67 when it’s going to be over 55 degrees (Celsius) doesn’t make sense,” joked Anissa Saudemont, 29, who has a job in the media industry linked to environmentalism.