Ana looks out the window of a house that is not hers at the landscape of a country that does not belong to her. Outside she plays her three-year-old daughter: “Granny, I already made the soup for you,” she says. “She only knows her grandparents by video call and she pretends that I am her grandmother,” Ana explains. They haven't seen the family for five years.

Situations like Ana's are common for people forced to flee to Ecuador: achieving regular status and reuniting with family are real challenges. This country hosts nearly 550,000 refugees and migrants, representing 3% of a population of about 18 million, according to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR). “From the moment you have a regular status until you are able to bring your family, it can take years and it is difficult to get the money. People take advantage of that, because there is a lot of misinformation about how to do the process,” says Ana.

Ana, Luis and Yulitza (fictitious names used to preserve their identities) are part of this large group. Ana is Cuban. She arrived in Ecuador in 2018. After a long process she managed to regularize herself and now works as a publicist. Luis is Venezuelan. For four years he has resided in Ecuadorian territory. After approving the immigration amnesty for Venezuelans who entered the country irregularly, in June, was able to begin regularization. Yulitza is Colombian. Two years after entering the country, she was granted refugee status, but finding employment has been difficult and she, like Luis, dedicates herself to informal activities to support her family.

Their stories, countries of origin and reasons for leaving are different. But the three are united by the desire to see their families again. Luis left a two-year-old son and his wife pregnant with him and, four years later, he still has not met his daughter. Yulitza has not seen her mother for more than seven years, nor does she know her youngest grandchildren.

Luis, the weight of irregularity

Luis is one of the close eight million Venezuelans who have left their country to rebuild their lives. And, although he believed that leaving his land would allow him to give a better future to his loved ones, he has encountered many obstacles along the way.

“Since I arrived in Ecuador I knew it wouldn't be easy. “Being far from my family, not sharing everyday life with my children…” It is also difficult not to have a stable job, or to work without receiving a salary, as has already happened. “If they don't pay me… what do I do? Who do I complain to? ”She asks herself.

More than 475,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants live in Ecuador, the fourth country that hosts the largest number of Venezuelan population, only behind Colombia, Peru and Brazil. according to figures from the Working Group for Refugees and Migrants (GTRM) September of this year.

Luis is the only breadwinner for his family in Venezuela. He has to divide his salary between his expenses in Quito, where he rents a room, and remittances. During the first six months in Ecuador, received food aid. He also received help during the Covid-19 pandemic, the most difficult period of his entire stay.

“I haven't brought my wife and children because I don't want them to go through what I went through to get here. I came walking, along with another group of Venezuelans,” she remembers. “I wish they could have a visa; But, above all, I would like to be able to have a stable income to create conditions before bringing them. Even with a visa it is not easy to get a stable job, imagine being in an irregular situation.”

In June 2022, Ecuador approved, within the framework of an extraordinary regularization process, a decree that allowed Venezuelan citizens and their family members to access a temporary residence visa. A year later, with the approval of the amnesty, people who, like Luis, did not enter the country regularly, have been able to access this regularization process. It is a ray of light in Luis's desire to meet his daughter and hug his son and his wife again.

Yulitza, an uncertain future

Although a long time has passed since Yulitza, born in Colombia, arrived in Ecuador, she still remembers “as if it were yesterday” the events that brought her here, a violent situation that she prefers not to describe.

Violence has left a deep mark on the lives of Colombians. According to him report of the Truth Commission in Colombia published last year, between 1985 and 2018, at least 450,664 homicides were recorded as a result of the internal armed conflict, although the authors recognize that this figure could rise to 800,000. Additionally, 121,768 people were missing; 55,770 were kidnapped and approximately 7.7 million Colombians were victims of forced displacement, like Yulitza.

By sharing borders, Ecuador has become the main host country for Colombians in the world. According to figures from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, at the end of November 2023, this country was hosting just over 75,000 refugees, one of the highest figures in the region. Of them, 95% come from Colombia.

“For me the most difficult thing has been having to struggle alone with my young children to work. I have had to go out with them to find a way to move forward,” says Yulitza, mother of four children. She has received financial and food aid from several NGOs, but she believes that it is not enough. “I am grateful, of course, but to be honest, what I needed was to have someone to take care of my young children to work on whatever it was. I am alone and sometimes the older ones see the little ones so I can do something… clean a house or go out to sell,” says the woman, who in Colombia had the help of her mother and two of her aunts. .

When asked why he has not yet been able to reunite with his mother and siblings, he responds: “We have tried. My family had to leave the place where we lived and each one went to a different place. Staying in touch has not been easy either.”

Ana, a mother's longing

From mid-2008 until December 2015, Cubans found in the open door and visa free policy in Ecuador a way to leave Cuba and continue towards the United States. However, more than 2,000 Cubans They found a second home in the Andean country that gave them the possibility of a new beginning.

This is the case of Ana. But the Cuban community in Ecuador does not escape the obstacles of family reunification, a problem that is accentuated on its island of origin. “The damn circumstance of water everywhere,” says Ana, paraphrasing the playwright Virgilio Piñera. “That's right, either you get a visa or you travel to one of the few countries that have visa-free status for Cubans and from there you take the risk and face all the obstacles that come with going irregularly to your destination,” she acknowledges.

In Ecuador, Cubans like her have many problems reuniting with their families. “First you must regularize yourself. If for some reason, as is my case, you arrived here without papers, getting regularized is uphill. I got it after three years,” explains the woman. “Then, you have to meet a series of requirements to be able to protect someone, even if it is your minor child. Meeting all these requirements is very complicated, especially the economic ones… Hence, the problem is bureaucratic. For example, from April 2022 to March 2023, the page to request an appointment for the protection visa at the Ecuadorian Consulate in Havana was closed. Almost a year without being able to access a simple procedure,” she says.

Refugees and migrants also face the obstacle of unemployment and job insecurity, a problem that plagues Ecuador. More than 60% of people with jobs have salaries below the minimum wage, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses. In these circumstances, meeting a family's basic expenses and saving for immigration procedures becomes a real challenge.

While looking out the window, Ana thinks about her son in Cuba, and how she wants to give him a hug. She hasn't seen him for five years. “Grandma, come and have the soup, please,” she is heard on the other side.

Marianne P. Sosa lives as a refugee in Ecuador. This report has been published within the framework of an agreement between UNHCR Ecuador and Planeta Futuro.

