Presenter says she doesn’t think her husband wants to run for President and says that holding the position is “a destiny”

Presenter Angélica said she was a “stolen” that her husband, also the presenter Luciano Huck, will run for President of the Republic. The artist participated in the program “Facing Blogueirinha” on Wednesday (September 4, 2024). When asked if Huck wants to be president, she said no.

“I don’t think he wants to be president”, he declared. “I don’t want him to want it because I think it’s a rip-off in terms of personal life.”, he continued. “But I don’t think that’s something you want”, he said, adding that holding the position is “a destination” and “a mission” that you have or you don’t have.

Watch the moment (from 36min50s):

For years, Huck has been seen as an option to run in the Planalto elections. In 2020, he even indicated that he could participate in the 2022 election.I am here”, Huck responded during an event in September 2020. At the time, he stated that his goal was “mobilize, lead and foster a generation”.

The presenter was also considered a possible candidate in the 2018 election. But, in February of that year, he withdrew from the race.

Even outside the race, he remains active in the political arena. Huck is, for example, a member of the deputy’s strategic council. Tabata Amaral (PSB) in the pre-campaign for Mayor of São Paulo.

In May, the presenter organized a dinner for the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), was one of the guests.

Another 15 people, including businesspeople, authorities and TV Globo employees, were also present at the dinner. Despite the presence of political authorities at the event, Huck said the dinner had no political intentions, describing it as a meeting between friends.

