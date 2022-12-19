To Ciro Gómez Leyva, with absolute solidarity support

In 1990, in the midst of the exacerbation of political tensions in the then DF due to the exclusive tone of President Salinas de Gortari’s speech and the consolidation of a very important phase of criticism of presidentialism, the regent Manuel Camacho Solís spoke with some columnists who Los Pinos did not like them and he requested their authorization to accept judicial escorts in the face of the climate of political tension that could affect the precarious stability.

“I don’t want another Manuel Buendía in the city,” was the axis of his argument, recalling the case of the Excelsior columnist who was murdered in May 1984 in the middle of the street in what was then the Zona Rosa, in the heart of the city, by two hitmen who fled on a motorcycle.

The government-press relationship had become tense due to the exhaustion of the old mechanisms for dialogue, understanding and even the complicity of high officials with the opinion spaces of the newspapers and Camacho was moving forward to create conditions of institutional control where not only had a political vacuum, but rather was leaving commentators on the wrong side of the governmental path.

Although Salinas did not like it because he wanted to demonstrate the state’s capacity for power to condition protection mechanisms, Camacho at that time had very important advice on security from Javier García Paniagua (father of Omar García Harfuch, the current secretary of security in CDMX), one of the determining figures of the national security structure of the State in previous six-year terms and close to Camacho in matters of public security in the capital.

Years later, in 1994, Camacho was accused by Salinas of having created the climate of instability in which the PRI presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio was assassinated. In a letter addressed to Don Luis Colosio Fernández, father of the sacrificed candidate, Camacho wrote in October 1995: “nobody by himself, in any country, in any society, creates political climates. A political climate is the sum of facts and all opinions.

Therefore, it was written in Political Indicator a long time later, the rarefaction of the political climate in 1994 was the product of the loss of political control of the country by President Salinas. Political climates, in effect, do not lead to crimes, but they do help to configure crime scenes. What Salinas has not been able to clarify is how a crime with the characteristics of an assassination occurred in a decomposed political environment and prone to assassinations for power.

The current climate of the government-press relationship has created conditions of vulnerability for the media due to the president’s asymmetrical confrontation with the critical press and the free hand of organized crime against journalists who denounce the criminal expansion, while the government in State mode, it has not managed to build a stability strategy in terms of security, even more so when the long list of journalists murdered and assaulted have been exposed in the face of criminal decisions by organized crime and the authoritarian response at low administrative levels that reproduce presidential challenges.

The problem is not that the president exercises his right of reply in the country’s highest political forum — in the morning — but rather that the different levels of government do not implement the existing legal mechanisms to guarantee the right to direct criticism. or as a counter-reply, just Camacho’s argument. Intermediate government structures for the protection of journalists and human rights defenders have failed to function, with the aggravating circumstance that the areas of public security that must guarantee the protection of citizens have not bothered to create devices that advance events and that Avoid cases like Buendía’s in 1984 and the recent one involving Ciro Gómez Leyva last week.

The seriousness of Ciro’s case was that it occurred after the criminal attack suffered by the capital’s public security secretary García Harfuch by a CJNG commando, leaving the message that the person in charge of security was violated with the aggression in his own territory and that therefore any citizen is neglected from the outrages of crime. The adverse climate against the press occurs due to presidential confrontations and criminal actions against those who denounce insecurity and reveal complicity with power.

The presidential climate in relation to criticism should force the authorities to protect opinion before another tragedy like Buendía’s occurs.

Policy for dummies: Politics is the sixth sense of power.

