I don’t want a Grammy: the expensive Miami pantomime, according to Diego Manrique

I seem to remember that the Latin Grammy They were born under a certain regional tension: there was a fight for hegemony of the Hispanic music business between Miami (which launched the invention) and Los Angeles. The first city was identified with Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who intended to turn their Crescent Moon Records into the new Motown; the second claimed to be the capital of music for Mexicans, the main Hispanic minority in the United States, an industry then allergic to crossover.

An armistice was signed: the categories were expanded and the game was distributed between both cities. Finally, they decided to hold the annual gala on a more or less regular basis in Las Vegas. Although it lacks a Hispanic musical tradition, it is the most genuinely American metropolis: a City of Sin in the middle of a desert, with the corollary of “what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas”; If we believe Scorsese, many crimes are hidden there… musical ones, in this case.

It is also very American that, by putting many millions on the table, Andalusia has taken the prizes outside the USA. But there weren’t many concessions to the hosts, don’t believe that “he who pays rules.” The conflict became visible in the previous moments, when the stiff manners of the Univision network presenters contrasted with the complicit style of Carlos del Amor.

There were those who expected greater activism on the part of the artists, in one political sense or another: keep in mind that most of the figures who in 2019 encouraged a popular insurrection against the Bolivarian regime were there, from the Colombian border with Venezuela, in an initiative financed—don’t miss it—by Richard Branson.

But on Thursday there was no revolt. In fact, the proverbial astronaut who had returned to Earth after a few years on the International Space Station could confuse the 2023 Latin Grammys with a lingerie show. Listen, no moral problem, but it would be advisable to gradually accustom the cosmonaut to the new paradigm: much music is now performed without musicians on stage, replaced by disciplined dance groups.