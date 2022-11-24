What happened last Tuesday afternoon to the star of women’s soccer has something incredible and tragic about it Nadia Nadim. The champion was a guest on a British TV program dedicated to the World Cup in Qatar, when she suddenly left the live broadcast without giving any explanations. The reason, it was only discovered later, was one of the most dramatic.

Born in Afghanistan in 1988, she had left her country of origin as a child because of the war and after losing her father. Nadia Nadim had then found a second chance at life in Denmarka country that welcomed them and gave them nationality.

Nadia then grew up, very well, becoming one world women’s soccer star. After playing for years in England and France, with the shirts of Manchester City and PSGthis season she moved to the US to play for Racing Louisville.

Very prominent personalities even outside the green playing field have recently become medical graduateis UN ambassador in the world and Forbes magazine has included her in the list of the most influential sports in the world.

Last Tuesday afternoon he stood in Qatarto give a technical commentary for a British broadcaster on the World Cup match between his home country Denmark and Tunisia.

Many, however, have noticed that in the middle of the live broadcast, without giving any explanation, Nadia got up and spoke abandoned the study.

Nadia Nadim’s sad announcement

For hours no one, neither the player nor the broadcaster herself, explained the reasons for this sudden abandonment. About 24 hours later, Nadia Nadim herself explained what had happened by publishing a tragic announcement on his social channels. Here it is below:

Tuesday morning my mom was killed in a truck crash on her way home from the gym. Words can’t describe what I’m feeling. I lost the most important person in my life and it happened suddenly and unexpectedly. She was only 57 years old