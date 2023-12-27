Russians are increasingly becoming interested in their credit history. And if earlier this happened, as a rule, after the bank refused to issue a loan, in order to understand what the problem was, now many people request credit reports not only “out of interest,” but also for their own peace of mind – this way they can be detected and corrected in time errors in the document, prevent the theft of funds by fraudsters. How Sberbank can help in this matter is in the Lenta.ru material.

“I applied for a consumer loan. We approved the amount of 700 thousand rubles for five years. After that, I started planning a large purchase, signed an agreement and was going to apply for a loan before the end of the month,” says garman84 from Saratov on one of the popular websites the story of getting a loan from one of the large banks. — As a result, a bank employee called and offered to update the lending conditions, since I am their current client and the conditions would be more favorable. Five seconds later, the same employee announced that the bank refused to issue a loan without explaining the reason. Let me remind you that I was counting on 700 thousand rubles and was planning to make a major deal, which ultimately fell through.”

On one of the popular sites, the client left a review and said that after filling out the form, he and his friends were called for several days to clarify the details, but they were never given a loan. At the same time, according to the person who left the review, his wife, who earns half as much, was approved at another bank for a rather large amount.

Photo: Valery Titievsky / Kommersant

There are a lot of such stories. Some were given a smaller amount than the person asked for, some were denied borrowed funds completely, some were able to take out a loan on worse terms than those originally announced. The fact is that banks have every right not to inform citizens of the reasons for refusing to issue a loan. Even the managers themselves who communicate with a potential borrower often do not know why this happened.

Meanwhile, before going to the bank for a large loan, a potential borrower can prepare and understand what amount and what conditions he can count on and how well the bank itself evaluates it. And most importantly, find out whether loans have been issued to him without his knowledge. His credit history will help you figure this out.

Financial hygiene

Every time a person applies to a bank for a loan, receives consent or refusal, delays payments or, conversely, repays the debt ahead of schedule, the credit history bureau (BKI) learns about this. Banks are required to report all their actions to the BKI. Not only this information is stored there, but also data on all credit cards, installment plans, bankruptcy proceedings, and even debts for housing and communal services and alimony. Credit history bureaus also form a rating of borrowers – they give a score. This is correctly called scoring. The higher the score, the more reliable the borrower is in the eyes of the bank.

The bank needs all this information to objectively assess the client’s profile and decide how risky it is to issue him a new loan. Will the client be able to repay it without delays or not?

Citizens themselves also need to know their credit history. And not only to understand how much of a loan they can count on if necessary. If a person plans to take out a large loan, it is better to understand in advance what his rating is. This is important to try to correct your credit history so as not to be rejected by the bank again. After all, this is also reflected in the credit history.

Image: Sberbank PJSC

If there are errors in the credit history, for example, that such and such a loan has not yet been repaid, the client can correct them before applying for a loan, thus increasing the chances of successful approval of a new loan. By the way, you can even improve your credit history. To do this, you can get a credit card or take out a small loan and make regular payments on it. After all, banks, as a rule, look at history over the last two or three years.

Another reason to get acquainted with your credit history, check if you have other people’s debts, or if there are any loans that you did not take out. Especially if you have ever lost your passport or experienced financial fraud. This is a kind of preventive examination, like at the dentist: even if nothing hurts, it is better to get checked anyway.

Your credit history may also influence your relationship with insurance companies and even your employer.

For example, an insurance policy may cost less for a client with a good credit history than for an unscrupulous payer. And when applying for a job, especially if you are counting on a good vacancy with financial responsibility, the employer may inquire about your credit history. He has the right to make a request to the bureau if you have given such permission in writing. And this is not just curiosity: the employer wants to be sure of your reliability and responsibility.

Credit history

You can request a credit history in the Sberbank Online Internet bank or through “Government Services” in BKI. However, in the second case there are several “buts”. Firstly, you can receive your credit history for free only twice a year through State Services, and in some cases this is not enough. Secondly, in different BKIs, the credit history report may have different content and facts. This depends on the specific bureau's sources. Some people do not include microfinance organizations in the report; for others, and this also happens, the financial organization did not report on the actions on the client’s loan.

Sberbank receives information from the United Credit Bureau, which, as its experts themselves say, covers 99 percent of the country's banks. The report is more complete and visually intuitive. In addition to your credit history, Sberbank will also show you your credit rating, which you can use to independently assess your chances of successfully obtaining a loan. Receiving a credit history report will take just a few minutes – you can request it in the mobile application Sberbank Online .

Image: Sberbank PJSC

A client's credit history consists of four parts. This is the title part with the client’s personal data, the main part, which describes all closed and existing loans, provides data on repayment periods and delays, if any. This may also include information about court penalties for alimony and debts for the services of cellular operators or housing and communal services.

The third closed part records who issued the credit or loan. If the debt was transferred to anyone, then this information will also be in the closed part. This will also include data about organizations that requested a credit history with the consent of the borrower. The last information part contains information about applications for credit or loans. And not only about those where the client received money, but also about those who refused. If there were failures, then information about the reasons will appear in the same section. It also records “signs of non-fulfillment of obligations”: two delays in a row within four months are considered such a sign.

Subscription will help

You can check changes in your credit history not only using queries, but also automatically. For example, at Sberbank this can be done using notifications that will be sent either to your Sberbank Online personal account or to your mobile phone number.

Sometimes the borrower does not even suspect that his credit history has changed for the worse. This can happen if, for example, a person applied for a loan but did not take it

Information about the loan request and approval also goes to the BKI, but data about loan repayment cannot appear there, since no one took the money.

Or when passport data falls into the hands of fraudsters and they issue a loan in his name. In this case, the person is the injured party, but the information that a non-repayable loan was taken out on his passport spoils his credit history.

By subscribing to notifications about changes in credit history, the client quickly receives information about changes occurring in his file and thus controls his credit history

Information is received via push notification in the Sberbank Online mobile application or as an SMS to your phone.

You will be notified if someone tries to take out a loan in your name without your knowledge or requests to view your personal credit history. You will know if the bank has received a request about your credit history in order to apply for a loan. When connecting to the service in the mobile application Sberbank Online a notification comes with information about your credit rating, and subsequently about its change. The bank will also inform you if there is a delay in payments or the credit card limit has changed. The cost of the service in the first month of connection is only 1 ruble, and 99 rubles in each subsequent month. Thanks to this service, the client will be able to quickly receive information about major changes in his credit history even after the loan is closed. At the same time, the client can easily disable autopayment in the Sberbank Online mobile application at any time.

Regular monitoring of your credit history is one of the effective tools that allows you to respond to fraudulent activities in a timely manner.

