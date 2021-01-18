Alexei Navalny was arrested on Sunday after landing in Moscow. After 14 hours nothing has been heard from him, he is now threatened with a trial in an emergency court.

Update from January 18, 12:53 p.m .: The German federal government had the immediate release of Alexei Navalny already required. Now the EU Commission President closes Ursula von der Leyen * at. “I condemn the detention of Alexei Navalny by the Russian authorities. You have to release it immediately and ensure its safety, ”a statement said. She also continues to expect an independent investigation into the attack on the Kremlin critic.

But it doesn’t look like that at the moment. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead, according to the dpa, again requested evidence of Germany for poisoning the 44-year-old. “Fulfill your international obligations,” Lavrov said on Monday at an online press conference. Russia was not poisoned with the chemical warfare agent near Navalny Novichok can prove and therefore do not initiate an investigation. Alternatively, Lavrov suggested that Russian doctors and their Western colleagues could examine the samples together – “so that trust is built”.

Several laboratories, including one from the Bundeswehr, had detected the neurotoxin Novitschok in Navalny’s blood. The EU therefore also imposed sanctions on representatives of the Russian power apparatus.

Alexej Navalny: Trial in an urgent procedure – “Grandpa in his bunker is now so scared”

First report from January 18, 11:33 a.m .: Moscow – He was hardly in Russia landed, the Russian authorities were already waiting for him. Putin critic Alexei Navalny is now apparently to be sentenced by an express court. And possibly at a police station.

The spokeswoman for Navalny, Kira Jarmysch, wrote on Twitter on Monday “Process” start “now” – 12.30 p.m. in Moscow, 10.30 a.m. German time. Shortly thereafter, she posted a video in which Navalny speaks. He was taken out of a cell so that he can see his lawyers. Then he was in this Police building been led. “I don’t understand,” said Navalny. He calls the action against him a “peak of lawlessness”. The Russian authorities had “torn up and thrown away the code of criminal procedure.” Other photos that Nawalny’s spokeswoman retweeted show people waiting and a camera team in a narrow room.

Alexei Navalny demands that journalists be admitted to the urgent procedure

Navalny can later be seen on the Twitter account of spokeswoman Jarmysch in the room with a judge. In a video he demands that all journalists be admitted, not just reporters loyal to the regime. All others were apparently banned from the building before the “trial”. Lawyers criticized this urgent process as unprecedented – even by Russian standards. Navalny speaks of “Lawlessness”.

“I have often seen how the rule of law is ridiculed, but this grandpa in his bunker is now so afraid (…) that the code of criminal procedure is simply torn up and thrown on the dump,” said Navalny in the improvised courtroom. By “Grandpa in his bunker” Navalny means the Russian President Wladimir Putin*. “It is impossible what happens here.”

Nawalny’s lawyers apparently had a letter about the beginning of one Court hearing in the police building, which was then opened without anyone being able to prepare. Previously, Nawalny’s lawyers and employees had stated that there was no trace of the opposition.

Alexej Navalny apparently shortly before the urgent trial in Russia – return from Germany on Sunday

Navalny had on Sunday after five months in Germany, where he recovered from an attack with the neurotoxin Novichok * recovered, abandoned. After arriving in Moscow, he was arrested at passport control. The judiciary had put him out to be wanted. The Kremlin critic allegedly violated probation conditions in previous criminal proceedings during his stay in Germany *. Navalny criticizes the action against him as politically motivated.