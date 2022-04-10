In January of last year, when President Joe Biden entered the White House, he did so with an agenda that focused on ending US wars in the Middle East, containing China, climate change, and liberal domestic initiatives. . Fourteen months later, there is no doubt that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the calculations.

But, according to former National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere Mark Feierstein (during the Barack Obama administration), not as most believe. In fact, according to this former adviser, who now works as a senior consultant for the Albright Stonebridge firm, the crisis has ended up strengthening Biden’s hand on two issues that were central to his speech: the need to promote renewable energy sources, so as not to depend on of countries like Russia, and the existential struggle that – he says – exists between democracy and autocracy at the world level.

In an interview with this newspaper, Feierstein, who worked for a few months at the beginning of the Biden era as head of USAID, offers his perspective with an emphasis on Latin America and talks about how this could play out in the next presidential elections in Colombia and the future of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

How much will US foreign policy be altered by Russia’s war in Ukraine? Is there a 180 degree turn, as some say?



First of all, I would say that the government in the US is a very large apparatus and can do many things at once. There are long-term challenges that many agencies work on continuously, like climate change, navigating relationships and competition with China, and those things don’t stop when something like the Russian invasion of Ukraine happens. And I would say that what the invasion has done is to underline many of the points that were part of the president’s agenda and that he had been defending for some time.

The focus on clean and renewable energy is one of them and it looks more important than ever. Biden had also been insisting on this battle between democracy and autocracy that is being waged worldwide and also in the United States, and what this invasion does is highlight that challenge even more. Of course, the war diverts attention, forces us to pay more attention to the situation; but at the same time he stands out, and proves him right, in other issues that were part of his initial agenda.

But the security of Europe was not central to Biden’s agenda as he began his term. In fact, the US, since before he came to power and especially in the Trump era, had somewhat withdrawn from the international board. So much so that Trump came to the presidency in 2016 with the idea of ​​an America First, which is still very popular today. Is there stomach in the US for a role on the planet similar to the one it played after World War II, when it became a kind of world policeman?



From day one, the focus of the current administration has been precisely to repair the alliances that suffered under Trump, especially the European ones. And this effort that we have seen in recent weeks, this opposition bloc of the international community against the invasion, makes it very clear why these alliances are important.

That work that he has been doing for more than a year is bearing fruit, and people are understanding the value of alliances like NATO. I also think that those who argued that we did not need Europe and that we should retreat have been proven wrong. What America First does is invite aggression, as we have seen in the Ukraine. What needs to be is a US-led effort with its allies to not only contain Vladimir Putin, but authoritarianism globally.

Biden is who he is and has been for 40 years, evolving over time. His campaign focus was on a liberal but not extreme agenda.

Biden recently presented his budget for 2023 and many saw it as a shift towards the center, due to its emphasis on defense and crime fighting, among other things, probably motivated by the conflict in Ukraine and the internal realities ahead of the elections. legislative in November. Do you see it that way?



Biden is who he is and has been for 40 years, evolving over time. His campaign focus was on a liberal but not extreme agenda, and that is reflected in what he has tried to do during the months he has been in power. I don’t see a significant shift in that direction. Obviously, what there is is a political reality that limits his margin of movement. In a Senate divided 50 to 50 and with a Democratic senator who votes many times with the Republicans, he has had to adjust his objectives. And there are very real issues like the Russian invasion, inflation, and rising gasoline prices that force a new shuffle.

You say that the war in Ukraine has shown the need to move towards renewable energy sources that make Europe and the US less dependent on Russia. But at the same time, Biden seems to be flirting with the idea of ​​going to other autocratic regimes to supply that dependency. How are both things combined?



The transition to clean energy was never going to be immediate, although it should be quick and accelerated, and the administration is working on that. But Biden, nor anyone, anticipated that this was going to happen. That wasn’t part of the plan. Now Russian oil and gas have exited the world market, energy prices are skyrocketing, and inflation is rising. And therefore there is a need in the short term to find sources of energy. That they do not have to be new, but, for example, that countries like Canada or Saudi Arabia increase their production, which is not new.

In other periods, when there has been a shortage, the US has turned to Opec to increase production. Obviously we are in a particularly critical moment and the needs are greater. In the case of Venezuela, I believe that in a certain sense the administration has been consistent in using sanctions as an instrument to achieve its objectives, and that includes freeing hostages and promoting free and fair elections.

The Russian invasion has undoubtedly raised the oil issue, due to the needs that exist, and the administration seems to indicate that it is willing to lift export sanctions if they take concrete steps in that direction. In my opinion, what the Maduro regime has done (freeing two detainees and announcing its willingness to talk) does not justify lifting them, but there are other steps that can be taken to continue the process.

In the case of Latin America, there are two premises that circulate. The first is that, if the region was not a priority for the US, now with Biden distracted by the war in Ukraine it will be even less so. The second is that the conflict could unleash a new Cold War with its regional chapter and therefore Washington will pay more attention to its backyard. Which one do you identify with the most?



I have a problem with the first one and it is not true that the region is not important. That the headlines do not point to that does not mean that there is not a lot of work behind the scenes. Crises make people focus on them, but diplomats go about their daily work, they just don’t get as much attention. I was in the Obama administration and there were moments of crisis when the issue was Latin America, like in Haiti (with the earthquake) or migration, but a long-term agenda was also developed and executed, and we will see the same thing when the presidents make an appointment for the Summit of the Americas in June.Do you really not see a kind of Cold War in which Russia tries to counterbalance the US in the region?

I don’t think Russia is a serious player in Latin America. I think he has some allies, and that is worrying, because they can strengthen some authoritarian regimes in the region.

I don’t think Russia is a serious player in Latin America. I think he has some allies, and that is worrying, because they can strengthen some authoritarian regimes in the region. But Russia doesn’t have the resources or the soft power to really meddle in the region in any serious way. However, the threats they pose should not be underestimated, such as misinformation, the closeness with Maduro and Ortega in Nicaragua; interference in elections, as in the case of Colombia, and in the face of this we must be vigilant and act in coordination with our allies.

In Latin America, as you know, there are governments that wander through authoritarianism. Others move to the left. What do you think their interaction will be like with a Biden moving toward the center and a Republican Party that may very soon regain control of Congress?



The challenges for democracy are not only in other countries of the world, but here in the United States. The leader of one of our two parties tried to steal the last elections and more than 100 representatives to the House of that same party worked to achieve it . There are thousands of people in this country who continue to spread the lie that the elections were not free and fair, and that is a serious problem. Democratic processes respond to internal dynamics, but they also require international support. The US, so far, has played an essential role. But when democracy in the US weakens, with attacks on the press, the electoral system, judicial independence, the US loses its ability to influence and other anti-democratic leaders take notice. Our voice counts and it is weakened. And that is unfortunate.

During his years in the White House there was a clear rapprochement with Cuba, which was later stopped in the Trump years, but had now revived with Biden. Do you think it is possible that this will continue in view of the crisis with Russia and the strong Republican opposition to dealings with a dictatorship close to Moscow?



The issue of Cuba has always been complex for internal reasons. But the truth is that Cubans have been living under that yoke for six decades, without freedoms and experiencing many needs, and our policies throughout that same period have not led to something better or weakened the regime. If we really want to strengthen civil society and the economic sector in Cuba, then we must return to the model that Obama defended. In fact, in the current context it is more justified. What we do not want is to push Cuba towards a closer relationship with the Kremlin, quite the contrary.

Over the last two decades, both Republicans and Democrats have maintained good relations with the presidents who have come to power in Colombia. Right now the polls are headed by a leftist leader who has declared himself an admirer of Hugo Chavez and anti-Washington. How would relations with the US change in the event of a Gustavo Petro victory?



If Petro wins the elections, and I don’t think that’s certain, everything will depend on how he governs. We have seen this before. A leftist leader appears who provokes fear, like a Humala or Castillo in Peru, but relations with the US are not damaged and they end up governing within the framework of the law. Colombia is a strong democracy and there are going to be judicial, constitutional and legislative limits to what can be done. Public opinion will also be very important. Colombia is not a country of the radical left and has always had a moderate approach to both internal and international issues. Whoever assumes power will have to face those realities and will not have a blank check to do as they please.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

