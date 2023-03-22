Home page politics

In the traffic light coalition, a renewed dispute has flared up between the FDP and the Greens. The reason was a Putin comparison by Wolfgang Kubicki.

Berlin – Will the FDP and the Greens still be friends? Or does the traffic light coalition threaten to break up? The reason for these concerns is a new dispute between Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki and Green Economics Minister Robert Habeck. Kubicki had publicly compared his counterpart with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but then apologized.

Green politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt said that this is not how you treat your partners. Kubicki now responded to a press inquiry from merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. “The Greens also regularly annoy us. However, we know that we must not lose sight of the common goals,” he said. However, he thinks it is wrong to dictate technologies politically. In the end, the best solution should prevail, explains the politician.

Kubicki: “We are regularly shown that we are loyal to the contract”

“We are regularly publicly demonstrated for being faithful to the contract and for fully complying with the coalition agreement,” says Kubicki. Nevertheless, the FDP politician believes that the traffic light government will endure the dispute. “Yes, of course. I have no doubt about that,” Kubicki replied to the relevant question from this newspaper. Despite everything, Kubicki admits that he “doesn’t think much” of Economics Minister Habeck’s heating plans.

“If we really want to achieve CO₂ neutrality in the construction sector in the long term, then we can’t avoid making the electricity available in sufficient quantities and therefore cheap,” says Kubicki. The Deputy Bundestag therefore proposes to continue to rely on nuclear power. However, “the FDP and the Greens obviously have different opinions,” he says.

Traffic light coalition: FDP and Greens argue regularly

In the dispute over the continued operation of the nuclear power plant, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had to put his foot down. As a result, the FDP and the Greens could be their faces thanks to a compromise. But the coalition partners do not only have different views on the path to CO₂ neutrality. There are currently differences about the distribution of household funds. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is demanding ten billion more for the Bundeswehr. Correspondence between Economics Minister Habeck and Finance Minister Lindner had previously become public. The Green Minister had asked for more money for the climate. The outcome of the dispute is uncertain. (mse)