A fun-filled trip for Cecilia Rodriguez, who flew to California to attend Coachella. There was a small gesture which, in recent days, however, has outraged the fans. Argentina has published a series of shots, where she is standing with a pair of Autry shoes, and she has fun jumping on the duvet of the hotel. A gesture that has not gone unnoticed, especially by her followers. For this reason, Cecilia has published, in the last few hours, a series of videos in her Instagram stories where she has tried to clarify this situation.

Cecilia Rodriguez replies on social media to those who have attacked her in recent days. All the fault of a shared photo in which she showed joy by jumping on the hotel bed with shoes. After the many misadventures for the missed plane, finally in recent days she managed to get to Los Angeles to be with her boyfriend, brother, sister-in-law and the rest of the team at Coachella 2023. “I don’t think I’m a dirty girl”, she blurts out now who returned to Milan.

Chechu does not remain silent and begins: “I would like to clarify a situation of a photo that I have published”. The 33-year-old then continues: “I did it as I was leaving this beautiful hotel where I jumped on the bed with my shoes on. I say: I was leaving, I was very happy, I wanted to take a shot that could represent my joy at that moment…”.

The model explains: “I really like jumping on the bed because it reminds me of the games I used to play with my brothers when I was little, when we used to throw pillows at each other. In fact, once I hurt myself: my brother threw it at me, I fell on my sister’s bed and opened my whole eye…”.