Thursday, March 2, 2023
"I don't see them well": Cabal attacks mayors and alerts for National Games

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in Sports
0
close

The CD senator spoke about Claudia López and Daniel Quintero in her comment on the jousting.

The 2023 National and Paranational Games in the Coffee Axis do not escape their history. Almost eight months after its inauguration, there are several problems that the organizing committee is experiencing, real headaches that put the organization of the event against the wall.

Manizales, Pereira and Armenia They are the cities that carry the greatest weight in the realization of the Games that today present many delays in their works and that endanger the fulfillment of the schedules.

Precisely on this matter, during her visit to Manizales, the senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, spoke. And, to comment on the jousts, she attacked the mayors of Bogotá and Medellín.

‘I don’t see them well with the Games’

María Fernanda Cabal spoke about her years at school.

Photo:

Facebook Maria Fernanda Cabal / iStock

“When you have a stupid and incompetent mayor like the one in Manizales, in his imagination he says crazy things…”said the senator from the strongest wing of the right, in a talk with the media, when answering a question about the National Games.

“In addition, most of them have behaviors like bipolar, similar to Quintero, from Medellín, to the mayor Claudia, from Bogotá, who cry one day and laugh the next. I think they will not be able to play the games because in eight months they will not to be able to organize sports centers”, he added.

“I don’t see them well with games”he concluded.

