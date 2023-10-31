The manager of the Movistar team, Eusebio Unzuéassured this Monday that he does not rule out seeing the Colombian Nairo Quintanawho returned to the Spanish team after five years, fighting against the best cyclists in the world peloton in the big races.

(You may be interested in: Nairo Quintana: ‘I’m not afraid to return to the competition’)

“Although we are aware that in the sporting part the best of him has already passed, I do not rule out that we see him fighting with the best in the big races,” said Unzué, who participated virtually in the press conference presenting Quintana as a reinforcement. of the Spanish squad in Bogotá.

Nairo Quintana at a press conference. Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

The 33-year-old rider, who wore the Movistar colors between 2012 and 2019, returned to the team with which he obtained the best achievements of his career, which are the titles of the 2014 Giro d’Italia and the 2016 Vuelta a España, as well as three Tour de France podiums (second in 2013 and 2015 and third in 2016).

The strategist recalled that when Quintana left the team in 2019 it was because they decided to separate their “sports lives” since, “as in any cycle, you often have to separate, put a distance” to “continue progressing and create that need from a distance.” to meet again.”

“I can guarantee you with this experience that he has had in these twelve years in professionalism, he will be a leader every day with complete certainty. He will always be very interesting for all his teammates, including one of the most benefited will be Enric himself. Mas (Movistar leader)”, said Unzué.

Next he added: “We have all rescued – Colombia, Movistar and cycling – a great guy who for 12 years has been able to generate hopes every day and who in no way could leave cycling.”

“I think he is back now and exactly where he should be and I hope that no one is going to regret anything about all of this,” he added. After leaving Movistar, Quintana signed for Arkea-Samsic and his time in the French squad between 2020 and 2022 was discreet, competing only in the Tour de France in the grand rounds. His best result, in those three years, was a fourth place in the Vuelta a Catalunya in 2022 and a fifth in Paris-Nice also that year.

The Colombian has spent all of 2023 without racing in a team structure because in 2022, one day before starting the Vuelta a España, they notified Arkea that he had tested positive for tramadol in the Tour. For this reason he was disqualified from the French round, in which he had finished sixth, but not sanctioned. Last Saturday, after a year without racing in a team, Nairo’s return to the Movistar Team was announced.

EFE

More sports news