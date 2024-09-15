Alaudinov was enraged by the requests of the Akhmat fighters to rescue them from the captivity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, refused the request of the voluntarily surrendered Chechen fighters to rescue them from captivity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to the military man, he was sent several videos in which representatives of the Ukrainian special services allow prisoners to call Chechnya to talk to their relatives.

“And there is an order there: ‘Tell Apti Alaudinov, he knows how to exchange us,’” said an associate of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Alaudinov was furious at these words.

The major general admitted that he was “so furious” when he heard these words. He emphasized that he was separating those who surrendered voluntarily and against their will without a fight.

At the same time, he expressed the opinion that surrender is a disgrace for a Chechen that can only be washed away with blood, and he has no respect for the former Akhmat fighters who voluntarily surrendered to the enemy. Alaudinov added that they are mistaken if they think that he “would petition or ask or do anything” to free them from captivity.

I don’t think you even deserve to live, because I’m surprised how you’re going to live after you’ve raised your paws and surrendered like girls? Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Alaudinov also advised the Ukrainian Armed Forces to keep the captured Chechens for themselves and not to call again with this question.

Five soldiers from Akhmat-Chechnya surrendered near Kursk

In August, Alaudinov reported that five servicemen from the Akhmat-Chechnya unit surrendered to Ukrainian captivity during the fighting near Kursk.

He explained that there are many military units in Chechnya, and his fighters from the Akhmat special forces were not captured by the enemy. Then Alaudinov also emphasized that for a Chechen there is nothing more shameful than being captured.

A Chechen who was captured is no longer a Kadyrovite Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Moreover, the day before this, he called the reports from Kyiv about the surrender of Akhmat special forces fighters in the Kursk region to Ukrainian captivity a fabrication.