A new case of discrimination causes a storm in the announcements of houses for rent. A few months ago the announcement of an owner who openly wrote “you don't rent to southerners“, this time here is another similar case “I don't rent my apartment to Africans“. This – we read in La Stampa – is what one heard 24 year old Italian-Moroccan when requesting information about a house. Mouna Bour, from Guiglia, in the first Modena Apennines: she would really like to get closer to the workplace, one study of architecture and installations in Cadelbosco, in Reggio Emiliaone hundred kilometers from his town. She has a stable job, she was born in Italyhas all the credentials, and yet He's been looking for a house for three months for rent without results.

The girl – continues La Stampa – published everything on Instagram and the story came out, but to listen to her story Such incidents are by no means isolated: “Even people from the south have difficulty finding a home. An Albanian colleague of mine then lived for a year in a hotel because no one in Reggio Emilia wanted to rent a house to him, while a friend of mine from Milan was told several times by the owners that they didn't rent to foreigners“. All the more difficult to swallow when, above all, one is an Italian citizen and the child of an Italian citizen, since the parents, who arrived in Italy at the age of twenty, also have the citizenship of our country: “For me all this is shocking“, he comments bitterly.

