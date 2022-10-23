“I am devastated by the sense of guilt”: these are the words of the 23-year-old who hit Francesco Valdiserri, during the interrogation of the investigating judge

Yesterday afternoon, in the church of Santa Maria Liberatrice in Rome, the funeral of Francesco Valdiserri, the 18-year-old hit and killed on the Cristoforo Colombo in the night between 19 and 20 October last. In the meantime, the investigating judge carried out the interrogation to validate the arrest of the 23-year-old girl who caused her accident, confirming her house arrest.

An immense crowd welcomed Francesco’s coffin at the entrance to the Roman church of Santa Maria Liberatricewhere the funeral service was held yesterday afternoon.

In the front row, near the coffin, obviously the parents of the 18-year-old, who received a infinite embrace from everybody. Present the colleagues of the two journalists de The Corriere della Serabut also Francesco’s friends and various politicians, including the new prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

A few hours earlier, the investigating judge submitted Chiara Silvestri to the validation interrogation, which she has confirmed house arrest for the 23-year-old who was in the car that caused the unpleasant event.

The crime you are accused of is that of street murdermade worse by drunk driving.

The words of the girl who hit Francesco Valdiserri

According to reports, the 23-year-old appears to be in a strong state shock at the moment. He told investigators of remember nothing of those sad moments, nor of how she got off the road and on that sidewalk.

During the interrogation she burst into tears several times, declaring herself devastated by guilt.

Investigators are covering any territory right now. They are also analyzing the cell phone of the girl, which is not excluded that she was in operation at the time of the accident.

It is recalled that Chiara Silvestri, after the clash, was transported to the hospital where the Carabinieri carried out the alcohol and toxicological tests.

An alcohol content three times higher than the permitted limit was found in his body. Plus she turned out not negative for cannabinoids.

In the investigation they found that three years ago, when the girl was 20, he had already had a license withdrawal for driving under the influence of alcohol. Later she got it back.