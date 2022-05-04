“Don’t ask me for cockroach blood”, said the pedestrian pre-candidate in the live “Ciro Games”

The presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) commented on this Tuesday (03.May.2022) the episode in which he was harassed by a group of supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the 27th edition of Agrishow, in Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo.

At the time, he responded to the insults of bolsonaristas with curses. Despite the animosity, Ciro said he didn’t regret it. “I would repeat almost everything”said during the live weekly, the “Ciro Games”.

According to the pedestrian, his “commitment to speak the truth, it hurts whoever it hurts, is that the pervert bolsonaristas and lulopetistas perverts alike can’t stand it”. Alleviating the discomfort caused by the event, he said that “no cockroach blood”.

During the event, the politician was booed by people who shouted “myth”, in reference to Bolsonaro. At one point, the PDT candidate replied: “Stole your mother or eat her? Is she uneducated, asshole? Go take it in your ass”.

Watch (3min01s):

note of regret

After the confusion, Ciro published a note stating that “suffered attempts at physical aggression by Bolsonarista militants”. Read this post in full.

explosive temper

Ciro collects controversial episodes. It often goes viral on social media speech 20 years ago, during the 2002 elections. At the time married to Patrícia Pillar, he stated that the actress was important in his campaign “because I slept with him.”

The pre-candidate has already returned to the subject several times. In a video posted late last year, he said the comment “it was very bad taste” and that it was only necessary to search to know that it was “a joke”.

In 2018, Cyrus called journalist Luiz Petri “motherfucker” in Boa Vista (RR) when asked about Venezuelans arriving in the state.

He was answering questions from journalists when asked by Petri: “Ciro, do you reaffirm what you said about the Brazilians who had that demonstration there at the border, which called Brazilians scoundrels, inhuman and rude?”.

The pedestrian replied: “Go to Romero Jucá’s, you son of a bitch. You can take this one out. This one is from Romero Jucá! Romero Juca. Romero Juca! Takes it. Takes it! Hold him there!”