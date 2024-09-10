Arlington, Texas.- Javier Aguirreappeared today at a press conference ahead of the friendly match of the Mexican National Soccer Team against Canada.

He strategist He was questioned about the issue of indiscipline, as certain players commented that a firm hand was needed within the Tricolor.

Javier Aguirre He assured that, at this moment, everything is fine in the first team while sharing the freedoms that the players had. footballers a few yesterdays ago.

“In my mouth, people smoked, they drank, we didn’t go in that much, there was no gym for the part-time footballers, let alone those who played part-time, but that was what was required at that time. Today it’s impossible,” he said.

The Mexican National Soccer Team will face the Canadian National Team this Tuesday, September 10, as part of the FIFA Date.

It will be the first time that ‘Vasco’ Javier Aguirre will be the representative of the Maple Leaf team in three stages with the National Team.

“He will demand more from us, he will close down our spaces and press higher,” said the capital coach.