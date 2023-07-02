President declares not to be nervous about votes in the Chamber; according to the petista, Brazil is experiencing a moment of “tranquility”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (Jul 1, 2023) that he does not lose “no night sleep” and he doesn’t even get nervous about congressional votes. According to the petista, what is in Congress will be voted “according to will” of Congress itself.

“The President of the Republic is not nervous about the vote in Congress. I don’t lose any sleep […] Congress has its time to meet and vote, the Senate has its time. I am not obligated to agree 100% with Congress.”Lula told journalists during a visit to the women’s soccer team’s training session at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília.

According to Lula, the country is experiencing a moment of tranquility. “No time for nervousness”he declared.

DEFEATS IN THE CONGRESS

In 6 months of government, the president accumulates 4 defeats in votes in the Chamber of Deputies. Congressmen criticize the management’s lack of political articulation and the absence of the Chief Executive’s participation in the discussions.

The president’s first defeat was in the sanitation decree on May 4. deputies overthrew 2 excerpts from the text established by Lula when he assumed the presidency. The agenda is in the Senate.

Another failure by Lula was the approval on May 24 of the MP (provisional measure) on environmental regularization (MP 1,150 of 2022), edited during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The proposal approved by the deputies loosens the rules on environmental licensing.

The PT administration still suffered two defeats in a row. On May 30, there was the approval of the timeframe in the Chamber. The proposal limits the demarcation of indigenous lands, determining that lands occupied by indigenous peoples may only be demarcated on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

Although it is not Lula’s proposal, the approval is considered a defeat because the PT supporter of pro-indigenous demarcations. In March, the PT spoke of accelerating the demarcation of indigenous lands that were “ready” before people “take hold” from them.

The next day, there was the emptying of the Ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples in approval of the provisional measure 1,154 of 2023 which restructured the Esplanada, increasing the number of government ministries from 23 to 37.