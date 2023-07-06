A few days ago, the actress and singer anahí revealed that he suffered an eardrum injury in the midst of preparations for the next start of the tour of RBD, ‘I’m a Rebel Tour’; Despite the passage of time, his recovery has not gone in the best way.

The Mexican artist had her eardrum perforated while they were making the mold for her in earso he went through incomparable pain in his life, causing great concern to his fans, not only for his health, but also for the possible cancellation of the RBD tour.

Anahí recently spoke about her health and confessed that she has not yet recovered or heard yet, but she has faith in doing it very soon, a subject that has her fans very concerned, since several days have passed since that accident.

“I’m healing. I still don’t listen and the doctor doesn’t like it, but I have to start listening soon. I know it will be like that,” Anahí revealed through her Instagram stories, where she keeps in touch with her followers and the space she used to be able to talk about their progress.

“I don’t listen”: Anahí talks about the seriousness of her eardrum injury

Despite the slow recovery he has had and not being able to recover his hearing yet, anahí she remains positive and self-assured, confident that she will soon be able to recover her hearing and continue with her preparations for the tour.

After the expressions of affection that she has received from her followers on digital platforms, the famous woman has sent a message saying that she will give everything on the tour that she plans to start in August in El Paso, Texas, a highly anticipated moment. for his fans.

