Childhood friend of Ukrainian Armed Forces commander shocked by his involvement in Kursk region invasion

A childhood friend of the commander of the 80th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Emil Ishkulov, who is a defendant in a criminal case about the attack on the Kursk region, called his participation in the operation shocking.

A man named Dmitry called the operation in the Russian region unexpected, admitting that he was puzzled by the participation of an old friend. According to him, he does not understand why Ishkulov did it.

I don’t know who made him go to Russia, what happened Dmitry

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

He also said that he had seen information about suspicions against his friend spread in the media. He also said that as children they both lived in the city of Skadovsk in the Kherson region. According to the man, at that time they treated Russia as an “older brother.”

Ishkulov dreamed of becoming a military man

Dmitry said that he met Ishkulov at school. According to him, he was “an ordinary guy” and “didn’t stand out in any way”, dreaming of becoming a military man.

After finishing school, during their student years, they continued to communicate, but studied in different cities. Ishkulov entered a military educational institution in Odessa. Dmitry did not specify which university he was talking about.

The man also said that he has not communicated with his childhood friend for a long time and he does not know whether Ishkulov has a family.

Ishkulov became a defendant in the case of the attack on the Kursk region. He is suspected of committing a terrorist act and attempted murder

Emil Ishkulov became a defendant in a criminal case that was opened after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region. In addition to him, the brigade commander of the 22nd brigade, Vladimir Pipko, is also involved in the case. They are both accused of committing a terrorist act, murder, and attempted murder.

Russian investigators are investigating the identities of other officials who gave illegal orders. The affected residents of the region have been recognized as victims in the criminal case.