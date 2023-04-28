Home page World

Caroline Schaefer

After the violent death of a five-year-old girl, the French police arrested a youth on suspicion in the Vosges. © Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/dpa

Police discover a child’s body in a garbage bag in France. A youth suspect was arrested.

Update from April 27, 7:26 a.m.: A five-year-old girl went missing in a small town in France on Tuesday and was reported missing. She was later found dead in a trash bag. The girl’s mother is “devastated,” she says in an interview with RTL. She hasn’t found peace since her daughter died. “I don’t know who I am anymore. […] Who calls me mum now?”

The French regional daily newspaper Vosges Matin According to the 15-year-old suspect had only been released from a psychiatric facility a few weeks ago.

French police stand near the family home of the five-year-old girl who was found dead in a bin liner at a flat in Rambervillers on April 25, 2023. © Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP

Disappeared while playing in France: girl (5) dead – youth arrested

First report from April 26, 2023: Rambervillers – A crime is currently rocking a small town in France. A five-year-old girl disappeared while playing on her doorstep in Rambervillers on Tuesday (April 25), the newspaper reported Vosges Matin. The mother then reported the child as missing.

Only a short time later, the parents received sad news: the five-year-old was dead. Police officers found the lifeless body – undressed in a garbage bag – in an apartment just 200 meters from her parents’ house. In the meantime, the French police have arrested a youth on suspicion of a crime.

France: Child’s body found in garbage bag – youth arrested

The suspect is said to have been involved in sexual offenses in the past, the French newspaper reported. He is said to have given the police the information about the dead man himself. The youth is 15 or 16 years old and is said to have been taken into custody in the apartment where the body was found, Mayor Jean-Pierre Michel informed.

“What just happened is dramatic. There are no words, it’s terrible,” Michel told the French newspaper. “I think about family a lot. It’s horrible to lose a child under such circumstances.” How Le Republicain Lorrain reported that the suspect suffered from mental health problems and is said to have been housed in a “special facility” until a few weeks ago.

