The bosses of the world’s top four tech companies have never suffered so much in public. Mark Zuckerberg’s dry mouth sensation or Jeff Bezos’ stutter were notorious. The format of the session in Congress helped. Each congressman had five-minute shifts and many questions to ask. At the minimum that one of the businessmen began to roll, they were cut off. It was not the day for speeches or deep debate. It was the day to be confronted with the evidence of dozens of interviews, testimonies and the 1.3 million documents that the companies had provided to the members of the antitrust subcommittee in their year of investigation. The objective: to assess whether Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook are monopolies that limit the growth of their competitors and harm consumers.

There was no question that caught them in flagrante delicto. But some were close and the trickle was relentless. The clearest case and the harshest exchange was Facebook’s purchase of Instagram. Have you threatened to copy another company and try to buy it at the same time? Asked Zuckerberg, Congresswoman for Washington State, Pramila Jayapal. “No, you remember,” Zuckerberg replied. “I remind you that you are under oath,” Jayapal replied. And he continued: “Didn’t you use the creation of the app Facebook Camera to threaten Kevin Systrom, founder of Instagram? ” “I don’t know what you mean by threatening,” replied Zuckerberg, who explained how it is typical of technology companies to copy (“adapt”, in his words) functions to win market. Jayapal later cited a chat from Systrom where it said that Facebook would go into “destruction mode” if it did not agree to sell Instagram.

Facebook is a case study in monopoly power: It harvests and monetizes our data, then uses it to spy on competitors — to copy, acquire, and kill rivals. This destructive model makes it impossible for new companies to flourish — harming our democracy, small businesses, and consumers. pic.twitter.com/CXYQHvsymk – Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 29, 2020

The interrogation was an especially remarkable spectacle for spectators unaccustomed to this vivacity, precision and seriousness in the parliamentary seat. “Answer yes or no, please,” Jayapal, one of the most pointed congressmen, asked Jeff Bezos.

The monopoly case against Facebook by Instagram is the clearest, according to David Cicilline, who chairs the subcommittee: “Buying a competitor to stay in control is classic monopoly behavior. It shouldn’t have happened, ”he said in an interview after the session. In his initial speech he had already set the tone: “These platforms enjoy the power to pick winners and losers, shake up small businesses and enrich themselves while drowning their competitors,” he said. “Our founders did not bow down to a king. Nor should we bow down to the emperors of the economy on-line”He added.

But in such cases, words are easier than actions. The subcommittee will present a report with recommendations at the end of August. Ciliccine intends to introduce new legislation in this parliamentary term, which ends before the November elections. If Joe Biden wins the presidency and the Senate passes into the hands of Democrats, a forceful action against technology will be closer, but it will still be enormously complex.

Beyond Congress

Congress is not the only institution where appearances like these are expected. The Justice Department is due to close a monopoly case against Google this fall. The Federal Trade Commission has its case against Facebook underway. The European Union is even ahead: it is possible that regulation will arrive soon that will prevent Apple and Amazon from giving a privileged position to their products on their platforms.

The problem with historic US monopoly laws is that they have focused on analyzing prices and consumer welfare. But it’s hard to argue that tech companies have made products more expensive for consumers: Google searches, mail, or maps are free; Instagram and WhatsApp are free, and Amazon offers extremely competitive value on its platform.

“We are here to worry about new Google, Amazon or Apple emerging,” Ciliccine said. Two years ago Lina Khan, a young scholar at Columbia Law School, became famous for an Amazon-centric academic article in which she explained why technology monopoly had to be measured by other rules. “As consumers we love these tech companies,” Khan told the New York Times in 2018. “But as citizens, as workers and entrepreneurs, we recognize that their power is problematic. We need a new program, a new vocabulary on how to face and rectify its dominance ”. That is the objective, and apparently this Wednesday in Congress, the work is progressing. Not surprisingly, the young woman was sitting behind Cicilline, whom she advises, during the session.

As a great American, Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, once said, “We must make our choice. We may have democracy, or we may have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both. ” #BigTechHearing pic.twitter.com/1xaGcfwiP1 – Cicilline Press Office (@RepCicilline) July 30, 2020

The main conclusion of the whole appearance is that, under oath, none of the four most powerful characters on the planet denied the main accusations: I do not remember, I can not assure it or vagueness that the congressmen cut quickly, were the usual answers to the most questions incisive. These leaders, obsessed with detail and success, are unlikely to have been on top of every problem or stumbling block at their companies.

To questions also from Jayapal, Bezos admitted that he did not know if Amazon was complying with its internal policies in one of the central points of its case: whether or not they used internal data about other companies in their marketplace to launch their own products at a better price and then block or hide those of rivals. Bezos had to hear the statement of a woman who sold textbooks on Amazon, who ran a company of 14 people and who one fine day, without warning, Amazon turned off the tap. Bezos didn’t know anything. Another congresswoman asked him if stolen material was sold on Amazon. “Not that I know. But we have a million sellers. I’m sure it happened. But it’s not a big part, ”Bezos replied.

Amazon’s Assoc. General Counsel told me under oath that Amazon does NOT, “use any specific seller data when creating its own private brand product.” Reports revealed that it was a lie: that they DO access data on third party sellers. So I just asked Jeff Bezos which it is. Watch: pic.twitter.com/MiR7NHI7Y8 – Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 29, 2020

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was Cicilline’s first target. His tone marked the session: “Has Google used its surveillance of web traffic to identify threats?” He asked. Pichai did not deny: “Like other businesses, we try to identify trends that we can see and use them to improve products for our users.” More than 85% searches go through Google, Ciliccine continued, and they have stolen content from other websites to build their business. Pichai also avoided answering directly. Cicilline recalled the case of Yelp, a restaurant reviews website, which was threatened by Google with removing it from its searches if it did not give its content to appear in the search engine. Yelp thus lost some of the traffic it received. Google has been expanding the space that appears after each search with ads and its own pages.

Apple was the company that received the least attention. Tim Cook, the current CEO, received half as many questions as the rest. But they weren’t easy either. Most of the questions concerned how you use the App Store to control or take advantage of your competitors or developers. Congresswoman Lucy McBath asked him if they had blocked the publisher’s Random House application because they had not wanted to participate in Apple’s iBookstore. Cook said that a app it can be rejected for many reasons. The objective of the congressmen was to highlight the power of the Cupertino company in the market of apps. Apple, for example, eliminated several of them that allowed parents to control the time of their children’s mobile use. She then took out her own. The company’s privacy or performance motives may be reasonable, but Apple’s ability to command and command is indisputable.

The overwhelming moments, sometimes bordering on the shame of others and making you feel sorry for the richest person in the world or the heir of Steve Jobs, were a rewarding sight, which left wonderful pearls. “You said you had to go after your business partners like cheetahs for sick gazelles,” a congresswoman told Bezos. The Amazon founder smiled as he replied that he did not remember, apparently feeling praised for such an incisive phrase. And maybe everything will be here, without major legal consequences. These companies are a pillar of the US Stock Market and its economy. Cracking down on them would spell a huge earthquake. Especially at this time when the Chinese giants challenge their power, which is also one of the excuses they repeatedly made during the appearance. But the feeling that they are heavenly companies, untouchable and a common good, is over.