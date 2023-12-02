Filippo Turetta’s statements before the prosecutor: he said he doesn’t know what went into his mind

Yesterday, Filippo Turetta faced his second interrogation. Unlike the first with the investigating judge, in which he chose to make use of the right not to respond, this time he decided to speak and tell his version of the facts.

The conversation with the prosecutor went on for about 9 hours and in the last few hours some details on this have also emerged. It seems like there was a lot of silence, pauses and even I do not remember.

Filippo Turetta is a boy who is only 22 years old and appears to be accused of crime of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. Investigations revealed that their relationship had ended Augustbut he couldn’t accept this decision.

For this reason she had decided to continue being his friend. She didn’t want to let him only, because he was afraid that he might do something extreme gesture. The boy, however, could not accept that she would go on without him and above all that she would also be able to graduate.

So on the evening of November 11th, after going out together to go to the shopping center, al culmination of an argument, he ended his life. Subsequently he abandoned the girl’s body in the wooded area near the Barcis lake.

Filippo Turetta’s confession before the prosecutor

After an escape that lasted about 7 days, German police officers found Philip stopped on the highway near Leipzig. He was on the emergency lane because he was left without one gas.

After a few days under arrest in Germany he returned to Italy. Yesterday, Friday 1 December, was a very long day for the case important. The prosecutor subjected the 22-year-old to an interrogation lasting approximately 9 hours and then the medical examiner carried out his interrogation the autopsy on the body of Giulia Cecchettin.

From this interrogation it emerged that the 22-year-old said: “I don’t know what’s wrong with me trippedI hit her with blows and then I saw her lose her life!”

From the first results of the examination performed on Giulia’s body, however, it emerged that she died due to blood loss caused by more than 20 blows that the boy inflicted on her. When she left her in the wooded area, she was already there dead.