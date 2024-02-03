Polish President Duda admitted that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to return Crimea

Polish President Andrzej Duda doubted Ukraine's ability to return Crimea to its control. The politician’s words about the ownership of the peninsula caused a wave of criticism both in Poland and Ukraine.

According to the Polish president, he does not know whether Ukraine will return Crimea, but expressed confidence that Kyiv will allegedly be able to return Donetsk and Lugansk.

Crimea is a special place, including for historical reasons. In fact, if we look historically, it was in Russian hands most of the time Andrzej DudaPresident of Poland

Duda was condemned in Poland and Ukraine for his words about Crimea

How noted Deputy from the Civic Coalition Roman Gertich, this is “an incredibly stupid statement.” In turn, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski statedthat Warsaw “recognizes the independence of Ukraine within its internationally established borders.”

Photo: Kuba Stezycki / Reuters

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasily Zvarich also spoke out about the situation. “Crimea is Ukraine: it is and will remain,” he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Duda tried to justify himself

After a flurry of condemnations, the politician tried to smooth over the corners and released fast on the social network X, where he emphasized that his position regarding Russia’s conduct of a special military operation in Ukraine was and remains clear and unambiguous. In this regard, Duda once again condemned Moscow’s actions. “We all stand side by side with a free, sovereign and independent Ukraine,” he wrote.

Law and Justice Party deputy Radoslav Vogel also tried to defuse the situation and sort things out. He said that such fierce criticism of Duda’s words is not justified. “He directly answered the question about the return of Crimea to Ukraine, saying that he does not know,” spoke out politician in H.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense called the return of Crimea under its control a strategic goal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

At the end of 2023, the head of the Ukrainian defense department, Rustem Umerov, in an interview with the German publication Bild, said that in 2024 Kyiv would return the peninsula under its control. “I'm 100 percent sure. This is our strategic goal,” he said. According to Umerov, there is no doubt that Ukraine will win this military conflict.

Commenting on this, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa said that Ukraine is talking about plans to return Crimea in order to raise interest in the topic of the conflict with Russia.

Everyone understands that the promise to return Crimea a year ago is all nonsense. This will not happen, everyone understands this perfectly well, but nevertheless they are trying to promise something like that Alexey ChepaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

At the same time, back in December 2022, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Ermak, said that Kyiv intends to return Crimea in 2023. He acknowledged that it would be a difficult job, but insisted that the country would do its best.